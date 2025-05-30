Help for telecoms customers suffering abuse, harassment or violence

If you, or someone you know, are suffering domestic abuse, harassment or violence, it’s important to think about the security and accessibility of your telecoms services and the costs relating to them.

There are a number of ways in which your ability to use telecoms services could be affected if you’re suffering abuse. Here we outline some of the things to watch out for, and how to take action to protect yourself.

Coercive control

An example of coercive control could be when an abuser controls how or when a customer uses their mobile phone or uses their mobile to impersonate them. This is a criminal offence and should be reported to the police.

If you have been forced by someone to take out an unsuitable contract or to run up debt, you can ask your telecoms provider to close your account or cancel your contract. However, be aware that they are not obliged to do this. You can also ask your provider to change the address to which correspondence is sent or change a number to help keep you safe from an abuser.

We expect telecoms firms to treat a customer who is victim of harassment or abuse fairly and sympathetically.

Blocking unwanted callers

If someone is making unwanted calls or sending you unwanted texts, you can block their number, typically from the list of recent calls. It is also usually possible to block calls from numbers that are being withheld. If you don’t want to do this because of the risk of missing legitimate calls, many mobile phones can be set to ‘do not disturb’. And remember that if a caller is legitimately trying to get hold of you, they’ll usually leave a voicemail. You can also block contacts in messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Protecting your online accounts and location information

To prevent anyone getting access to your activity on messaging services or social media accounts on a device such as a laptop, log out of your accounts on all your devices. You might also need to log out of, or turn off, devices and apps that use location software - for example Bluetooth trackers (including tiles or AirTags), smart watches, fitness trackers, location-sharing services and ‘find my’ apps. Some apps primarily used for other purposes can also share location, for example Snapchat and Strava.

There are step-by-step instructions about how to do this on Women’s Aid and Refuge’s websites:

Making sure your telecoms accounts are secure

Most telephone contracts are between the provider and one named individual. Unless a power of attorney or third party bill management is in place, communications providers should only take instructions from the named individual.

Alternatively, you might be part of a family or shared mobile plan, which is controlled by one main account, but can have multiple mobile numbers operating from it. If your mobile phone is part of a family plan controlled by an abuser, contact your mobile provider for advice. It might be possible to transfer your number to a pay-as-you-go contract, or to pay‑monthly, although bear in mind that credit checks might be needed for this.

If an abuser’s mobile account was taken out in your name

If you have bought a pay-monthly mobile contract for someone else, you might want to change the account into their name so you don’t have responsibility for the contract. It will be necessary for them to undergo a credit check before an account can be moved into their name. This is because they will be responsible for the payments.

Alternatively, you might want to end the mobile contract early. This might be possible, but you might need to pay a penalty fee to do so.

For either of these options, contact your telecoms provider and explain your circumstances.

If your mobile number forms part of a mobile account taken out in an abuser’s name

You might want to keep your number with the same provider by transferring the account into your name. However, you will need the account holder to authorise this, as it is not possible to transfer a telecoms account taken out by someone else into your name without their permission. Telecoms providers can only take instructions from the account holder.

Bear in mind that the account holder will also have access to information such as itemised bills that show the phone numbers of the people or organisations you have been calling.

If a broadband/landline account is in your name but you have left the property because of violence

Talk to your telecoms provider - they might be willing to close the account without penalty in these circumstances.

Remember that some landline handsets retain information about recent calls. The user manual might have instructions on how to delete this.

Calling helplines

Calls to 0800 numbers are free and do not appear on itemised bills, so if you call a helpline starting with this number, the call won’t appear on your bill.

Temporary accommodation

If you have moved to temporary accommodation and don’t want to take out a one- or two‑year broadband contract, a mobile contract (this can be SIM‑only) with a large or unlimited data allowance might be right for you. Many contracts allow ‘tethering’ where another device such as a laptop or tablet that is connected to your mobile phone (for example via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth) can use the mobile data, but make sure to check your provider’s policy. There are various tutorials available online on how to do this.

4G and 5G routers are also available to rent or buy without a fixed broadband contract. These can give a better signal than tethering to a mobile phone.

Bright Sky App

Bright Sky is a free mobile app providing support and information for anyone who might be in an abusive relationship or for people concerned about someone they know. The app is available to use in English, Polish, Punjabi and Urdu.