Help for veterans
Combat Stress funded to provide mental health support.
Veterans whose experiences in the armed forces have left them affected by trauma will be able to access mental health support thanks to Scottish Government funding.
Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey announced the funding of £645,000 on a visit to Combat Stress, the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity, in Glasgow.
This investment will help the charity to offer intensive treatment for trauma-related mental health conditions such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to people affected by their experiences of conflict while serving their country.
Mr Dey said:
“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring all veterans are able to access the best possible care and support, including safe, effective and person-centred healthcare.
“This funding will support Combat Stress in providing a virtual mental health service in Scotland’s eight health board areas not currently providing specific mental health support for veterans for the remainder of this financial year.
“"This is ahead of the launch next year of our National Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway which will provide appropriate, timely mental health and wellbeing services to support veterans regardless of where they live in Scotland."
“We will continue to work closely with veterans, stakeholders and the Veterans Mental Health Advisory Group to ensure future clinical mental health and wellbeing services meet their needs.”
Chloe Mackay, CEO of Combat Stress, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Scottish Government for helping us to continue our specialist support for veterans’ mental health, and to everyone involved in yesterday’s visit. This funding will help ensure that veterans in Scotland can access specialist, evidence-based treatment when they need it.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/help-for-veterans/
