Scottish Government
|Printable version
Help for veterans and families
Projects to benefit from £600,000 fund to support ex-Service personnel.
A scheme to help wounded or sick veterans recover their confidence through golf is among 30 projects to receive backing from the Scottish Veterans Fund.
Veterans Minister Graeme Dey announced successful applicants to the £600,000 Scottish Veterans Fund on a visit to the On Course Foundation at Drumoig Golf Hotel in Fife.
The fund, which the Scottish Government had committed to maintaining for the rest of the parliament was in fact boosted with a further £100,000 in the 26-27 budget, a 20% increase.
The On Course Foundation has been awarded £39,008 over three years to run golf activities across Scotland aimed at improving confidence, reintegration to civilian life and improving employment opportunities.
Other recipients of the 2026-27 funding round include:
- Scottish Veterans Residences, which is awarded £40,000 for employability and mental health work with homeless ex-servicemen and women
- Shared Parenting Scotland, which will receive £16,500 to work with veterans and their families who are going through family break-up
- Erskine which receives £9631 to support veterans experiencing hearing loss.
Since being launched in 2008, the Scottish Veterans Fund has provided more than £3.8 million to nearly 220 individual projects supporting ex-service personnel and their families.
Mr Dey said:
“It is hugely encouraging to see the work being done to help veterans recovering from illness or injury by the On Course Foundation here in Fife.
“The Scottish Veterans Fund has supported thousands of veterans and their families with services such as financial support, employability and by helping them cope with mental and physical health challenges.
“This year’s funding allocations will continue to provide targeted support for our Armed Forces and veterans community across Scotland, and prioritise projects that address recommendations made by the Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton.
“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting service personnel and their families – past or present, living or based in Scotland – and to ensuring they have access to all the help, support and public services they require.”
Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton said:
“It was greatly encouraging to see such a strong field of high-quality applications from organisations across the length and breadth of Scotland.
“I warmly welcome the increase in funding to £600,000 this year, enabling support for a greater number of impactful projects. I was particularly pleased to note proposals that align closely with recommendations made by my predecessors and me, including in the areas of justice and financial wellbeing, and those reaching the less heard from parts of the veteran community.”
Background:
MAIN FUND
Organisation
Project Title
26/27
27/28
28/29
Project Overview
Venture Trust
Greater Glasgow
Outdoor Therapy Programme
£24,433
£25,655
N/A
The project will support veterans through a two year Outdoor Therapy programme designed to improve veterans’ health and wellbeing, reduce inequalities in access to support, strengthen families and support successful transition into civilian life.
Reading Force
Scotland‑Wide (Multi‑Region – Moray, Fife, Angus, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross, and the Highlands)
Free story-sharing initiative
£9,914
£9,999
£10,088
The project will continue and expand their free story-sharing initiative for the Veteran community across Scotland, supporting Service leavers, their spouses, partners and children, and bereaved families with resources to help look after their own wellbeing and stay well within their communities.
Scottish Veterans Residencies
Edinburgh
FO(OT)HOLD
£40,000
£40,000
£40,000
This project will use occupational therapy to improve the mental health and employment prospects of homeless Veterans in supported housing.
Housing Options Scotland
Edinburgh
Military Matters Programme
£50,000
£50,000
£50,000
This project will provide 1-1 housing information, advice and support to members of the Armed Forces community, supporting veterans and serving personnel with expert housing brokerage at the point of transition to navigate the complex processes involved in securing appropriate housing.
Lothians Veterans Centre
Lothians (Dalkeith)
Drop-in Centre
£31,781
£33,846
£35,930
Project will fund the drop-in centre in Dalkeith, offering a range of holistic, person-centred advice and support to veterans and families primarily in the Lothians.
Royal Marines Association
Angus (Arbroath)
Transition Support Officer North
£9,000
£9,000
£9,000
This project will fund a Transition Support Officer , based at 45 Commando in Arbroath.
Shared Parenting Scotland
Edinburgh
Separation and family breakdown support
£16,500
£16,500
£16,500
This project will expand activity underway to strengthen support for veterans and their family’s experiencing separation, family breakdown and loss of contact with children.
On Course Foundation
Scotland‑Wide
Confidence building golf activities
£7,872
£15,568
£15,568
To deliver a programme of confidence building golf activities throughout Scotland, supporting the recovery of wounded, injured and sick veterans and Service personnel on recovery duty.
Thistle
Edinburgh
Meaningful Connections
£40,000
£42,000
£44,000
The project will refine and build on the successes of the Meaningful Connections programme, which has improved the health, wellbeing and social participation of over 120 veterans and their families across Scotland to date.
Sacro
Edinburgh
Veterans Mentoring Service (VMS)
£25,000
£25,000
N/A
This project is available for military veterans who are currently in or are at risk of becoming involved in Scotland’s Justice System. The service works closely with each veteran to build an intensive support plan, providing practical and emotional support throughout their journey.
Combat Stress
Highlands & Rural North
The Veterans and Family Recovery Network.
£32,000
£16,000
N/A
The service will provide veterans and their families’ access to a mental health education programme.
Forces Employment Charity
Scotland‑Wide
NOVA Scotland programme
£50,000
£50,000
£50,000
This project supports veterans in contact with the Scottish Justice System, with the overarching aim of reducing reoffending, facilitating reintegration into the community, and encouraging a successful transition into a sustainable, law abiding lifestyle.
Royal Caledonian Education Trust
Edinburgh
Support to Service leavers’ and veterans’ children.
£37,500
£37,500
£37,500
Funding to support children and young people to achieve a successful transition to civilian life when their parent leaves the forces.
Defence Gardens Scheme
Highlands & Rural North
Strong Roots
£24,000
£24,000
£24,000
This project is for all members of the Armed Forces across the Highlands and will deliver bespoke evidenced horticultural therapy and train practical growing skills to enable veterans and their families to become Veteran Volunteers.
Organisation
Location
Project Title
26/27
27/28
28/29
Project Overview
ACVC Hub
Greater Glasgow
Creative Well-Being Enterprise Programme
£15,000
£15,000
£15,000
This project will deliver arts and crafts tutored sessions to veterans and their families, 3 days weekly over 3 years. Using arts and crafts as a non-clinical support tool to improve mental health, build routine, reduce isolation and support transition to civilian life.
Fresh Start Scotland
Edinburgh
Support for veterans working through addiction
£15,001
£15,450
£15,913
This project will be delivered through a partnership between Fresh Start, LEAP (Lothians & Edinburgh Abstinence Programme), and Recovery Through Activity, to provide a tailored pathway to support veterans who are in, or emerging from, addiction recovery.
Money Advice Scotland
Lanarkshire (East Kilbride)
Money Advice for Veterans
£15,000
£15,000
£15,000
A specialist training programme delivered to the sector on supporting veterans with financial advice and challenges.
Roxburgh and Berwickshire CAB
Scottish Borders
Supporting rural veterans
£28,065
N/A
N/A
A project advisor to reach out and provide additional physical outreach to support for veterans within the rural community.
Royal British Veterans Enterprises
Greater Glasgow
Empowering Scotland’s Bravest
£31,297
£35,980.46
£37,409.91
A pilot which will restructure RBVE’s Accredited Training Centre, in partnership with West College Scotland (WCS) and provide a dedicated training programme for disabled, disadvantaged, vulnerable and underemployed veterans and military families in Scotland.
SMALL FUND
Organisation
Project Title
26/27
Project Overview
Archaeology Scotland
Lothians (Dalkeith)
Wellbeing Through Archaeology
£10,000
This project offers a unique, archaeology-based approach to improving health and wellbeing for female veterans, female serving personnel, and their families.
Clyde Coast Radio
Inverclyde (Port Glasgow)
Veterans Radio Show
£9,000
A volunteer group of Army veterans providing support to veterans through radio.
Cyrenians
Lothians (Wilkieston)
Sanctuary for veterans and families.
£10,000
To provide support for veterans and focus on under-represented groups such as the LGBTQI+ community and families through wellbeing activities at the Linburn Walled Garden.
Erskine
Renfrewshire (Bishopton)
EARS 2 Hear
£9,631
The project will provide a hearing support initiative for veterans.
Larkhall and District Volunteer Group
Lanarkshire
Veterans Group
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/help-for-veterans-and-families/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting care home residents’ right to visit loved ones05/03/2026 13:10:00
Social Care Minister hails “landmark” Anne’s Law regulations
Improving delivery across health and social care05/03/2026 10:10:00
New body to lead change launches next month.
Cheaper bus travel for Highland communities05/03/2026 09:10:00
First Minister announces roll-out of £2 fare cap.
Accelerating growth in Grangemouth04/03/2026 15:05:00
£10 million investment to support the creation of new jobs and skills development.
Modernising Scotland's contract law04/03/2026 13:05:00
Clearer rules for how contracts are made and what happens when they are broken.
Increase in number of NHS operations performed04/03/2026 12:05:00
‘Our plan is delivering’ – Health Secretary welcomes new figures.
Scotland meets CAMHS waiting times commitment04/03/2026 10:05:00
Sustained improvement in mental health care for children and young people.
Iran conflict03/03/2026 15:05:00
A cross-government group has been established by the Scottish Government to consider the impacts of the ongoing conflict in Iran and the surrounding region for Scotland.
First Minister update on the Middle East03/03/2026 13:05:00
Swinney urges diplomatic solution to bring violence to an end.