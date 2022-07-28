Environment Agency
|Printable version
Help protect communities in the south-east of England from flooding
Opportunity for independent volunteer on regional Flood Defence Committee.
The Environment Agency is looking for a new independent member to join the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) for its Southern region.
Committee members decide on the priorities for the funding and delivery of flood risk management projects across the south-east of England – from Kent and Sussex, to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Applications are welcome from people actively interested in flood risk management, from different backgrounds and with an interest in, or experience of:
- Local community flood forums or action groups
- Engineering and construction
- Spatial planning
- Finance and accountancy
- Asset management
- Managing resilience and recovery
- Conservation
- Farming and land management
- The business community
Sally Harvey, from the Environment Agency said:
This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference. As a member of the Southern RFCC you will help create partnerships that fund and deliver projects for local communities at risk of the devastating effects of flooding.
The position is voluntary and members are appointed as impartial individuals in their own right, not as representatives of any particular organisation.
It is important that committees represent the communities they serve. All public appointments are made on merit, following a fair, open and transparent process.
Committee members are expected to attend 4 committee meetings each year and can claim reasonable expenses.
Closing date
The closing date for applications is Friday 2 September 2022. Interviews will take place in the week of 19 September 2022.
For further information or to request an application pack, please email Amy O’Donnell at southernrfcc@environment-agency.gov.uk
Further information
See additional information on the regional flood and coastal committees (RFCCs)
Flooding – be prepared
Check your flood risk or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 (24/7 service) to find out if your property is at risk of flooding.
If you are at risk, sign up for our free Floodline Warnings Service and start preparing for when a flood happens.
Would you know what to do in a flood? Please check the advice on GOV.UK
To report flooding call the Environment Agency incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/help-protect-communities-in-the-south-east-of-england-from-flooding
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Excavation company let sediment into water28/07/2022 12:43:00
A Warwickshire excavation company allowed sediment from a quarry to enter freshwaters in Buckinghamshire.
Environment Agency flood defences now talk back28/07/2022 09:25:00
Flood defences in Devon and Cornwall are becoming chattier than ever, engaging passersby in conversations about flood risk and plastic pollution.
Environment Agency convenes National Drought Group27/07/2022 11:15:00
Dry weather impacts expected to continue as key decision makers come together to discuss current situation.
New report finds UK salmon stocks reaching crisis25/07/2022 14:33:00
Wild Atlantic salmon stocks are reaching crisis point the Environment Agency (EA) has said today as the latest stock assessment report estimates they are at their lowest levels on record.
Government to strengthen and modernise reservoir safety regime21/07/2022 10:07:00
Reform of the regulatory programme will be delivered in collaboration with reservoir owners and engineers over the coming years
Sutton Harbour is getting £3 million of repair and maintenance15/07/2022 10:15:00
Plymouth’s lock gates need repairs to continue protecting hundreds of homes and businesses from flooding, and providing access to the marina and fish quays,
Yorkshire Water civil sanctions see wildlife charity get funding boost14/07/2022 16:25:00
Yorkshire Water has agreed to donate a total of £400,000 to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust after polluting two watercourses in separate incidents, following investigations by the Environment Agency.
Water and sewerage company performance on pollution hits new low14/07/2022 12:20:00
Latest annual Environmental Performance Assessment shows environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies has declined.