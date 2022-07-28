Help protect communities in the south-east of England from flooding

Opportunity for independent volunteer on regional Flood Defence Committee.

The Environment Agency is looking for a new independent member to join the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) for its Southern region.

Committee members decide on the priorities for the funding and delivery of flood risk management projects across the south-east of England – from Kent and Sussex, to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Applications are welcome from people actively interested in flood risk management, from different backgrounds and with an interest in, or experience of:

Local community flood forums or action groups

Engineering and construction

Spatial planning

Finance and accountancy

Asset management

Managing resilience and recovery

Conservation

Farming and land management

The business community

Sally Harvey, from the Environment Agency said:

This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference. As a member of the Southern RFCC you will help create partnerships that fund and deliver projects for local communities at risk of the devastating effects of flooding.

The position is voluntary and members are appointed as impartial individuals in their own right, not as representatives of any particular organisation.

It is important that committees represent the communities they serve. All public appointments are made on merit, following a fair, open and transparent process.

Committee members are expected to attend 4 committee meetings each year and can claim reasonable expenses.

Closing date

The closing date for applications is Friday 2 September 2022. Interviews will take place in the week of 19 September 2022.

For further information or to request an application pack, please email Amy O’Donnell at southernrfcc@environment-agency.gov.uk

Further information

See additional information on the regional flood and coastal committees (RFCCs)

Flooding – be prepared

Check your flood risk or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 (24/7 service) to find out if your property is at risk of flooding.

If you are at risk, sign up for our free Floodline Warnings Service and start preparing for when a flood happens.

Would you know what to do in a flood? Please check the advice on GOV.UK

To report flooding call the Environment Agency incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.