Welsh Government
|Printable version
Help protect Wales’s past for future generations
Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.
Wales’s ancient monuments, castles and listed buildings are increasingly at risk from a range of unlawful activities collectively known as heritage crime. It is a criminal offence to damage or destroy a scheduled monument or use metal detectors on protected sites without consent. These crimes not only damage irreplaceable heritage but also affect local communities, tourism and the economy.
Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, recently said:
Heritage crime is more than vandalism – it’s a loss of our history. But reporting it can help protect Wales’s past for future generations so I would urge the public to be watchful.
Since the beginning of the year, Cadw custodians at several sites have had to report incidents of criminal damage to the police which have, in some cases, resulted in sites being partially closed to the public and additional expense and planned conservation work being postponed to prioritise repairs.
Neath Abbey has seen a spate of incidents. Earlier this year new interpretation signage was damaged and the grass torn up after intruders broke into the site and used it as a bike track. In a second incident, windows to the undercroft were smashed, and panels from an as-yet un-opened exhibition were destroyed.
Blaenavon Ironworks’ Cast House was recently closed to the public after an AV display was vandalised and bricks thrown from the top of a tower.
Anti-social behaviour at Caerleon’s Amphitheatre and Barracks has included incidents of graffiti, the heat from BBQs damaging Roman brickwork and even a burnt-out motorbike left at the site, along with repeated damage to the masonry requiring Cadw masons to carry out emergency repairs.
What is heritage crime?
Heritage crime refers to any illegal activity that harms our historic assets. This includes:
- theft (e.g. of historic metal such as lead from church roofs)
- deliberate damage (e.g. graffiti or vandalism)
- unauthorised works on scheduled monuments
- illegal metal detecting (also known as "nighthawking")
- anti-social behaviour (e.g. littering, out of hours access or climbing on walls)
How to report heritage crime
If you witness or suspect a heritage crime:
- in an emergency: call 999 and use the phrase ‘Operation Heritage Cymru’
- non-emergency: call 101 and use the phrase ‘Operation Heritage Cymru’
- to remain anonymous: contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
You can also:
- report damage to Cadw if it involves a scheduled monument
- notify your Local Authority Conservation Officer if a listed building is affected
- join your local Heritage Watch scheme
- be prepared to take details and provide a witness statement to support investigations and sentencing
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/help-protect-waless-past-future-generations
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Free kids’ entry to Cadw sites to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day10/09/2025 09:05:00
Many cultural sites, castles and monuments across Wales will be free for children to visit next Sunday (14 September) to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.
Welsh Government wants to hear your views on updating tax laws09/09/2025 09:25:00
People are being asked how they think Wales should manage changes to tax laws in the future.
Diagnostic equipment upgrade in West Wales05/09/2025 14:05:00
£481,000 of Welsh Government funding will upgrade Withybush General Hospital’s gamma camera system to boost diagnostics.
Former children’s commissioner to chair Wales-wide assessment of maternity and neonatal services05/09/2025 09:15:00
Former children’s commissioner Sally Holland will chair the independent assessment of all maternity and neonatal services in Wales.
Procurex Wales 202504/09/2025 14:05:00
Procurex Wales 2025 takes place on Tuesday 4 November at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.
£1.3 million to upgrade x-ray room in Swansea03/09/2025 13:05:00
People in Swansea will benefit from faster diagnoses following a £1.3 million Welsh Government investment to upgrade x-ray facilities in Morriston Hospital’s emergency department.
How to protect hidden safety phones during the emergency alert test02/09/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government is advising the public ahead of a national emergency alert test on 7 September, with particular guidance for those who may keep a hidden mobile phone for safety reasons.
Road safety improvements to be made on the A494 near Clwyd Gate01/09/2025 09:25:00
Funding to deliver a series of road safety improvements on the A494 near Clwyd Gate has been secured.