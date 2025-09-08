Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.

Wales’s ancient monuments, castles and listed buildings are increasingly at risk from a range of unlawful activities collectively known as heritage crime. It is a criminal offence to damage or destroy a scheduled monument or use metal detectors on protected sites without consent. These crimes not only damage irreplaceable heritage but also affect local communities, tourism and the economy.

Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, recently said:

Heritage crime is more than vandalism – it’s a loss of our history. But reporting it can help protect Wales’s past for future generations so I would urge the public to be watchful.

Since the beginning of the year, Cadw custodians at several sites have had to report incidents of criminal damage to the police which have, in some cases, resulted in sites being partially closed to the public and additional expense and planned conservation work being postponed to prioritise repairs.

Neath Abbey has seen a spate of incidents. Earlier this year new interpretation signage was damaged and the grass torn up after intruders broke into the site and used it as a bike track. In a second incident, windows to the undercroft were smashed, and panels from an as-yet un-opened exhibition were destroyed.

Blaenavon Ironworks’ Cast House was recently closed to the public after an AV display was vandalised and bricks thrown from the top of a tower.

Anti-social behaviour at Caerleon’s Amphitheatre and Barracks has included incidents of graffiti, the heat from BBQs damaging Roman brickwork and even a burnt-out motorbike left at the site, along with repeated damage to the masonry requiring Cadw masons to carry out emergency repairs.

What is heritage crime?

Heritage crime refers to any illegal activity that harms our historic assets. This includes:

theft (e.g. of historic metal such as lead from church roofs)

deliberate damage (e.g. graffiti or vandalism)

unauthorised works on scheduled monuments

illegal metal detecting (also known as "nighthawking")

anti-social behaviour (e.g. littering, out of hours access or climbing on walls)

How to report heritage crime

If you witness or suspect a heritage crime:

in an emergency: call 999 and use the phrase ‘Operation Heritage Cymru’

non-emergency: call 101 and use the phrase ‘Operation Heritage Cymru’

to remain anonymous: contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also: