Help protect Yorkshire communities from flooding

In Yorkshire, it’s estimated that nearly 247,000 homes are at risk of flooding, and for every person whose home is flooded, over 16 more will be affected by the adverse impacts on transport infrastructure, utilities, schools and businesses.

Committee members decide on the priorities for the funding and delivery of flood risk management projects across Yorkshire as part of the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC).

Applications are welcome from people actively interested in flood risk management, from different backgrounds and with an interest in, or experience of:

An understanding of Climate change and its impact on flooding

Knowledge and experience of land and agriculture and the interrelationship with water management (including the work of Internal Drainage Boards)

Knowledge and experience of Nature-Based Solutions, catchment-based approaches and bio-diversity gain

Understanding of Land use - Farming and Land management / Blue-green-grey infrastructure

Community engagement, especially experience of working with flooded communities including coastal communities

Relevant professional or academic knowledge

A good understanding of the region and how resilience can contribute to its economic and social wellbeing.

Yorkshire RFCC chair, Professor Colin Mellors said:

Storm Babet and Ciaran have shown the devastating impact flooding can have on communities, so these roles are an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in Yorkshire. As a member of the Yorkshire RFCC you will help create partnerships that fund and deliver projects for local communities at risk of the devastating effects of flooding.

Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency Yorkshire area director said:

We are looking for two enthusiastic and committed members to help us set the strategic priorities for managing flood risk throughout the Yorkshire area in the face of the challenge of our changing climate. It is an exciting opportunity to make a practical difference to people’s lives, businesses and to the environment in which we live.

The region, consisting of over five million people and a diverse geography, makes a substantial contribution to the national economy. At the same time, it is vulnerable to the risk of flooding from many sources; rivers, surface water, groundwater and includes some of the fastest eroding coastline in Europe.

Committee members do not receive a salary, but reasonable expenses are paid. RFCCs meet four times a year with potential additional work between meetings to help progress objectives set out in the RFCC’s business plan.

The deadline for applications is Sunday 26 November 2023.

More information and details on how to apply can be found here: Regional Flood and Coastal Committees - Environment Agency (environmentagencycareers.co.uk)

More information on the YRFCC can be found at Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)