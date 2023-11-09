Environment Agency
|Printable version
Help protect Yorkshire communities from flooding
The Environment Agency is looking for two new independent members to join a committee that plays a vital part in shaping local flood and coastal management plans across Yorkshire.
In Yorkshire, it’s estimated that nearly 247,000 homes are at risk of flooding, and for every person whose home is flooded, over 16 more will be affected by the adverse impacts on transport infrastructure, utilities, schools and businesses.
Committee members decide on the priorities for the funding and delivery of flood risk management projects across Yorkshire as part of the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC).
Applications are welcome from people actively interested in flood risk management, from different backgrounds and with an interest in, or experience of:
- An understanding of Climate change and its impact on flooding
- Knowledge and experience of land and agriculture and the interrelationship with water management (including the work of Internal Drainage Boards)
- Knowledge and experience of Nature-Based Solutions, catchment-based approaches and bio-diversity gain
- Understanding of Land use - Farming and Land management / Blue-green-grey infrastructure
- Community engagement, especially experience of working with flooded communities including coastal communities
- Relevant professional or academic knowledge
- A good understanding of the region and how resilience can contribute to its economic and social wellbeing.
Yorkshire RFCC chair, Professor Colin Mellors said:
Storm Babet and Ciaran have shown the devastating impact flooding can have on communities, so these roles are an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in Yorkshire.
As a member of the Yorkshire RFCC you will help create partnerships that fund and deliver projects for local communities at risk of the devastating effects of flooding.
Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency Yorkshire area director said:
We are looking for two enthusiastic and committed members to help us set the strategic priorities for managing flood risk throughout the Yorkshire area in the face of the challenge of our changing climate.
It is an exciting opportunity to make a practical difference to people’s lives, businesses and to the environment in which we live.
The region, consisting of over five million people and a diverse geography, makes a substantial contribution to the national economy. At the same time, it is vulnerable to the risk of flooding from many sources; rivers, surface water, groundwater and includes some of the fastest eroding coastline in Europe.
Committee members do not receive a salary, but reasonable expenses are paid. RFCCs meet four times a year with potential additional work between meetings to help progress objectives set out in the RFCC’s business plan.
The deadline for applications is Sunday 26 November 2023.
More information and details on how to apply can be found here: Regional Flood and Coastal Committees - Environment Agency (environmentagencycareers.co.uk)
More information on the YRFCC can be found at Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/help-protect-yorkshire-communities-from-flooding
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Fishing illegally has cost two anglers from Evesham almost £60009/11/2023 09:05:00
Two men from Evesham, Worcestershire have pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence in June. Their cases remind anglers of the importance of having a licence.
Penalties of almost £1,000 for friends found fishing illegally08/11/2023 13:10:00
A day’s fishing trip has cost two friends from Stafford a total penalty of £998 when both were found fishing in the close season and one had no licence to fish.
Nottingham anglers to pay £403 after admitting illegal fishing08/11/2023 12:15:00
Two anglers from Nottingham are to pay a total of £403 for contravening Environment Agency fishing byelaws at Colwick on the River Trent near Nottingham.
Lancashire duo prosecuted for fishing in the close season07/11/2023 15:25:00
Two men from Lancashire have been fined for fishing illegally during the close season in the River Ribble at Preston.
The Big Soil Stocktake: closing the data gap03/11/2023 13:25:00
Alan Lovell, Environment Agency Chair yesterday spoke at Anthropy 2023 on the importance of closing the data gap on soil health.
Environmental principles duty comes into force01/11/2023 14:25:00
Under the duty set out in the Environment Act 2021, ministers and policy makers must consider the environmental impact of new policies.
Prepare for Storm Ciarán01/11/2023 11:20:00
People are being urged to prepare for the threat of flooding as Storm Ciarán hits
Wiltshire and Dorset groundwater flooding roadshow27/10/2023 13:25:00
Series of events across the two counties to educate the public on this type of flooding.