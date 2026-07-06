Help shape the volunteer section of the National Homelessness Skills Framework

Homeless Link is looking to further develop the National Homelessness Skills Framework, a key resource to support the learning and development of the housing and homelessness workforce. In particular, it is important that it reflects the valuable and diverse contribution volunteers make across the homelessness sector.

As part of this, Sirea Jabar, National Learning and Development Manager is looking to build a picture of the many different volunteer roles that exist across our sector:

Do you work with volunteers in homelessness services? I'd love to hear: