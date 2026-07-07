Homeless Link
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Help shape the volunteer section of the National Homelessness Skills Framework
Homeless Link is looking to further develop the National Homelessness Skills Framework, a key resource to support the learning and development of the housing and homelessness workforce. In particular, it is important that it reflects the valuable and diverse contribution volunteers make across the homelessness sector.
As part of this, Sirea Jabar, National Learning and Development Manager is looking to build a picture of the many different volunteer roles that exist across our sector:
Do you work with volunteers in homelessness services? I'd love to hear:
- What volunteer roles do you have in your service?
- What job titles do you use?
- Would you be willing to share your volunteer role descriptions?
If you're happy to help, please get in touch. I am particularly interested in receiving examples of volunteer role descriptions and hearing about the different volunteer roles within your organisation.
Homeless Link is also looking for people to join a focus group that will help shape the volunteer section of the framework.
The first session meeting will take place on the 21st July. If you would like to take part, or have information to share, please email me at sirea.jabar@homelesslink.org.uk.
Every contribution will help ensure that volunteers are properly represented in the framework and that their skills, knowledge and impact are recognised across the homelessness sector.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/help-shape-the-volunteer-section-of-the-national-homelessness-skills-framework/
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