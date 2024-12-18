Welsh Government
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.
The current scheme is set to close for applications at the end of March 2025, however, the Cabinet Secretary has announced an 18-month extension, ensuring the scheme will continue to provide support until September 2026.
The scheme helps people who might otherwise be unable to afford a home and since its launch in January 2014, Help to Buy Wales has helped more than 14,000 households achieve homeownership.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
Help to Buy Wales has been a cornerstone of our housing strategy, supporting thousands of people to achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners.
While the previous UK Government ended Help to Buy in England in 2023, Wales has continued to offer this vital support and this extension reaffirms our commitment to helping more people secure a home.
We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure the scheme meets the needs of homebuyers and supports the housing market."
The extension also provides certainty to the 50 developers and SMEs registered with Help to Buy Wales.
The Welsh Government will continue to work with UK Finance, the Home Builders Federation, the Federation of Master Builders, and the Development Bank of Wales to deliver the scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/help-buy-wales-continued-support-prospective-homeowners
