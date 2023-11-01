HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Help to Save customers receive £146 million in bonus payments
HMRC encourages customers to sign up to Help to Save, the government savings scheme, after revealing savers shared £146 million in bonus payments.
Help to Save customers have received £146 million in bonus payments since the scheme launched in September 2018 and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging individuals to take advantage of the generous savings scheme this World Savings Day (31 October).
Help to Save is the government savings scheme for low-income earners and offers savers a 50% bonus payment worth up to £1,200 over a maximum of 4 years.
Latest figures reveal that almost 450,000 customers opened a Help to Save account between September 2018 and March 2023, with nearly £372.5 million paid into accounts during that time.
It takes less than 5 minutes to open an account. Customers can check eligibility and open an account on GOV.UK or via the HMRC app.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, yesterday said:
Hundreds of thousands of people are benefitting from Help to Save. It’s a great way of saving whatever you can and the government will top up your savings by 50%. It’s quick and easy to apply online or via the HMRC app. Just search ‘Help to Save’ on GOV.UK to find out more and apply today.
HMRC has prepared a video on YouTube to help customers find out more about Help to Save.
Help to Save savings explained
Customers can open a Help to Save account if they are receiving:
- Working Tax Credit
- Child Tax Credit and are entitled to Working Tax Credit
- Universal Credit and they (with their partner, if it is a joint claim) had take-home pay of £722.45 or more in their last monthly assessment period
Savers can deposit between between £1 and £50 each month. They will earn an extra 50 pence for every £1 saved and bonuses are paid in the second and fourth years of the account being opened. The bonus payment applies to the highest amount saved within the period. Savers who deposit the maximum amount of £2,400 will receive a bonus of £1,200 from the government.
Nearly 383,000 account holders across the UK have made a deposit into their accounts and the average monthly deposit is £48. More than 90% of savers invest the maximum £50 each month. They can make as many deposits they like each month via debit card, bank transfer or standing order. Money can be withdrawn at any time, although this may affect their 50% bonus payments.
Customers can easily manage their savings account online or through the HMRC app. They can check their balance, view savings and bonus details, find out when they’ll be paid a bonus, read any messages, set up a standing order or make withdrawals.
Victoria Todd, Head of the Low Incomes Tax Reform Group, yesterday said:
For those who are able to take part, the Help to Save account is a very attractive savings scheme, especially when the saver is able to maximise their bonuses. They can do this by paying in the maximum amount each month and making no withdrawals. Those who are eligible can still get bonus payments, even if they can’t save the maximum. That is why we recently welcomed the extension of the scheme to April 2025.
The government is offering Help for Households. Check GOV.UK to find out what cost of living support individuals could be eligible for.
Further information
More information about Help to Save
Latest statistics on Help to Save to March 2023 were released in June 2023
|Number of Accounts Opened to end-March 2023
|Total value of deposits and percentage of total
|UK Total
|449,450
|372,449,000 (100%)
|England
|381,600
|317,001,000 (85%)
|North East
|20,150
|15,887,000 (4%)
|North West
|59,400
|48,703,000 (13%)
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|43,700
|36,038,000 (10%)
|East Midlands
|37,650
|31,509,000 (8%)
|West Midlands
|43,100
|35,030,000 (9%)
|East of England
|38,600
|32,302,000 (9%)
|London
|46,550
|38,338,000 (10%)
|South East
|51,900
|42,810,000 (11%)
|South West
|40,600
|36,383,000 (10%)
|Wales
|22,000
|18,248,000 (5%)
|Scotland
|31,600
|25,662,000 (7%)
|Northern Ireland
|13,950
|11,311,000 (3%)
Help to Save was launched in September 2018 and was due to end in September 2023 but it has been extended until April 2025. The extension was announced at Spring Budget on 15 March 2023.
How the bonus payments work:
- after the first 2 years, customers will get a first bonus if they have been using their account to save. This bonus will be 50% of the highest balance saved.
- after 4 years, they will get a final bonus if they continue to save. This bonus will be 50% of the difference between 2 amounts:
- the highest balance saved in the first 2 years (years 1 and 2)
- the highest balance saved in the last 2 years (years 3 and 4)
- if their highest balance does not increase, they will not earn a final bonus.
- the bonus is paid into their bank account, not their Help to Save account.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/help-to-save-customers-receive-146-million-in-bonus-payments
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
100 days to go to Self Assessment deadline23/10/2023 11:10:00
Customers have just 100 days remaining to file their Self Assessment tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year.
UK House Price Index for August 202318/10/2023 15:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Scams warning for 12 million Self Assessment customers17/10/2023 15:20:00
A warning to Self Assessment customers who may be targeted by criminals.
Save up to £2,000 a year on childcare costs for your little pumpkins10/10/2023 15:20:00
Working families can save up to £2,000 a year on their childcare bills with Tax-Free Childcare.
Almost 250,000 early birds file Self Assessment in first week06/10/2023 12:25:00
Almost 250,000 Self Assessment customers filed their tax return for 2022 to 2023 tax year between 6 and 12 April 2023.
Support service for Northern Ireland traders extended02/10/2023 10:20:00
The Trader Support Service has been extended until December 2024.
It’s time to register for Self Assessment, says HMRC19/09/2023 11:10:00
Registering for Self Assessment is an essential requirement for people with an untaxed income.
Almost 430,000 young people urged to claim their cash18/09/2023 15:20:00
Hundreds of thousands of young adults could have an average of £2,000 waiting for them in their unclaimed Child Trust Fund account.