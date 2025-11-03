Welsh Government
|Printable version
'Help Us Help You' campaign aims to ease winter pressure on NHS
People will be directed to their local pharmacy for free help and advice with common illnesses this winter.
The Help Us Help You campaign, which launched recently (Saturday 1 November), provides information to ensure people get the right care for their health needs, in the right place, first time.
The campaign includes television, radio and social media adverts and promotes community pharmacies, which can provide expert advice and treatment, when needed, for 28 common illnesses without needing a GP appointment.
Pharmacies offer an easily accessible alternative to GP surgeries and emergency departments during the busy winter months for everything from coughs and colds to minor ailments and general health advice. Pharmacists can also provide antibiotics for sore throats and urinary infections, if they are needed.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently said:
This winter, one simple change could make a huge difference to our NHS.
If you're suffering from a common illness like a cough, cold, sore throat or minor ache, your local pharmacist can help.
Pharmacists are highly-qualified healthcare professionals who can provide confidential advice and treatment about a wide range of common conditions. It’s a straightforward and convenient way to get the help you need – while also helping GPs and emergency departments focus on people who need urgent care.
Community pharmacies can help with conditions including skin rashes, aches and pains, and coughs and colds. They can also provide advice on managing long-term health conditions and offer additional services such as flu vaccinations.
More information on the Help Us Help You Campaign can be found on our website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/help-us-help-you-campaign-aims-ease-winter-pressure-nhs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Disused Tips Authority to be headquartered in Merthyr Tydfil, creating 60 jobs03/11/2025 14:05:00
The new Disused Tips Authority for Wales will be headquartered on a reclaimed colliery tip site in Merthyr Tydfil, delivering around 60 new jobs.
Holiday Activities for Children with Complex Additional Learning Needs03/11/2025 10:25:00
£30,000 in funding has been awarded to two schools in Flintshire enabling them to expand holiday provision for children, right across the county, with complex Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
Stay safe on bonfire night to avoid a hospital visit31/10/2025 14:05:00
Wales’ top medical adviser has urged people to keep safe and be sensible to avoid injuries at bonfire night events.
Welsh Government to Declare All-Wales Bluetongue (BTV-3) Restricted Zone from 10 November31/10/2025 09:15:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has announced an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from 10 November 2025.
Bowel cancer detection rates double since lowering screening age30/10/2025 11:20:00
Reducing the screening age in Wales from 60 to 50 over the past 4 years has helped more than double the number of bowel cancers detected in Wales.
£55 million boost to deliver more homes across Wales30/10/2025 10:20:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £55 million to the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, boosting this year’s budget to £155 million.
Joint Venture to lay foundations for Merthyr Tydfil employment space30/10/2025 09:20:00
The Welsh Government has entered into a Joint Venture with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council to develop a 19 acre employment site.
Cafcass Cymru reflections on the DAC Report and repeal of the presumption of parental involvement29/10/2025 09:05:00
Cafcass Cymru welcomes the publication of the “Everyday Business” Report and the Government’s announcement that the presumption of parental involvement will be repealed.
Welsh Government launches consultation on updates to local election rules28/10/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a consultation seeking views on the draft Local Elections (Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2026 and the draft Representation of the People Act 1983 (Security Expenses Exclusion) (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2026.