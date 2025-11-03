'Help Us Help You' campaign aims to ease winter pressure on NHS

People will be directed to their local pharmacy for free help and advice with common illnesses this winter.

The Help Us Help You campaign, which launched recently (Saturday 1 November), provides information to ensure people get the right care for their health needs, in the right place, first time.

The campaign includes television, radio and social media adverts and promotes community pharmacies, which can provide expert advice and treatment, when needed, for 28 common illnesses without needing a GP appointment.

Pharmacies offer an easily accessible alternative to GP surgeries and emergency departments during the busy winter months for everything from coughs and colds to minor ailments and general health advice. Pharmacists can also provide antibiotics for sore throats and urinary infections, if they are needed.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently said:

This winter, one simple change could make a huge difference to our NHS. If you're suffering from a common illness like a cough, cold, sore throat or minor ache, your local pharmacist can help. Pharmacists are highly-qualified healthcare professionals who can provide confidential advice and treatment about a wide range of common conditions. It’s a straightforward and convenient way to get the help you need – while also helping GPs and emergency departments focus on people who need urgent care.

Community pharmacies can help with conditions including skin rashes, aches and pains, and coughs and colds. They can also provide advice on managing long-term health conditions and offer additional services such as flu vaccinations.

More information on the Help Us Help You Campaign can be found on our website.