Helping communities adapt to storms in Bangladesh
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports AI-based forecasting to boost extreme weather preparedness in Bangladesh.
Extreme weather events such as storms are getting more frequent and intense all over the world due to a more unstable climate. For many Bangladeshi coastal communities, tidal surges can be devastating for people’s livelihoods.
CLARE (Climate, Adaptation and Resilience), a research programme on climate adaptation and resilience jointly run by the UK and Canada, is piloting an innovative AI-based forecasting system to provide early warnings and help with long-term planning against storms.
When Cyclone Remal hit in 2024, displacing over 120,000 people, the project was able to provide timely information by identifying 30 at-risk embankment points. This allowed local people to effectively mobilise resources in real-time and strengthen embankments to limit damage.
Once completed, the AI model is set to be adopted by government and humanitarian groups across the country.
The project shows how we’re providing value for money by helping communities adapt to the impacts of climate change. Using data from tide stations and drone surveys, the project will aim to provide highly accurate forecasts for tidal surges.
Read more about UK International Climate Finance.
