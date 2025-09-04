Helping disabled people into work

Employability services rolled out across Scotland.

Specialist services to help disabled people find and remain in suitable work have been expanded to cover the whole of Scotland.

An additional £5 million is being invested to enable disabled people living in all 32 local authority areas to access tailored support through their local employability partnership.

This includes:

helping disabled people in their job search

helping companies to make roles suitable for someone with a disability

guidance for employers and potential employees in making required workplace adjustments

ongoing in-work support to support employee retention

While opening a new employability hub in Beith, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville met employees and employers who had benefitted from North Ayrshire's existing programme.

Ms Somerville yesterday said:

“When we remove barriers and provide the right support, disabled people thrive in the workplace, bringing unique perspectives and skills that strengthen our economy. “In our Programme for Government, we committed to expanding specialist employability support for disabled people across the country – building on the successful services already operating in many parts of Scotland. “Working with local partners, our additional investment will standardise support across the country and help more disabled people progress into, and through, their careers.” Ms Somerville met Hev Clift, 26, from Irvine, who received support from the EQUAL Specialist Employability Support services in North Ayrshire and now works as an Administrator at engineering firm Booth Welsh.

They yesterday said:

“I have generalised anxiety disorder and I am autistic, so the social element of applying for jobs was a struggle for me. When I started with Equal, I struggled with applying for jobs and my transition from full-time study to the workplace was non-existent. “Thanks to the support from Equal – knowing that someone was on your side – my confidence grew a bit and I went on to get work experience that led to my role at Booth Welsh as a Net Zero and Social Impact Coordinator. “Equal have been amazing and I can’t praise them enough for how they champion people with additional support needs. I have only ever felt encouraged and supported – and I am eternally grateful. “It is a wonderful service, and I am honoured to have worked with the team. They uplift you and see your strengths – not barriers. They helped me to not only find a job, but a job where I feel part of the team and supported in a company that cares about employee wellbeing and the environment.”

Background

Additional funding has been allocated to local employability partnerships through local authorities. Local employability partnerships which already provide specialist employability support will use the new funding to expand services.

In 2025-26, up to £90 million will be invested in the delivery of devolved employability services as part of the Scottish Government’s No One Left Behind approach. 19,988 (23%) participants accessing No One Left Behind have reported a disability and this expansion is expected to increase this proportion.

The Scottish Government is committed to halving the Disability employment gap.

by 2038. According to ONS Annual Population Survey data, the employment rate for disabled people aged 16 to 64 in Scotland was estimated at 51.4% in January to December 2024. This does not include the number of people receiving employability support but are not yet in work.

Programme for Government 2025-2026

Scotland's Labour Market Insights: April 2025 – gov.scot