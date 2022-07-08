Scottish Government
|Printable version
Helping families stay together
Keeping the Promise.
Vital funding to help transform family support services and reduce the number of children going into care has been announced.
Local authorities will receive £32 million in Whole Family Wellbeing Funding for 2022-23, with a further £6 million available to support this work.
This will help build services that focus on prevention and early intervention, so families get the support they need to overcome challenges before they reach crisis point.
Arrangements for distributing the remaining £12 million of Whole Family Wellbeing Funding committed for 2022-23 are being finalised.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“It is essential that we provide the right kind of support to enable families to thrive so that, ultimately, fewer children and young people go into care.
“Whole Family Wellbeing Funding aims to transform the way support is delivered by ensuring families can access seamless support that meets their individual needs.
“The £50 million committed in 2022-23 will focus on building the capacity for further investment from 2023-24 onwards. This funding is a critical part of how we will keep the Promise by helping families access the support they need, where and when they need it.
“Our ambition is that from 2030, we will be investing at least 5% of all community-based health and social care spend in preventative whole family support measures.”
Background
The Scottish Government has committed to investing £500 million in Whole Family Wellbeing Funding over the course of this Parliament.
Decisions on the use of the £32 million allocated to local authorities for 2022-23 will be made by Children’s Services Planning Partnerships.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/helping-families-stay-together/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Census Campaign 2022 – Evaluation Report Phase 1 (February – March 2022)08/07/2022 13:20:00
For over 200 years, Scotland has used 10-yearly census data to underpin national and local decision making. Census Day 2022 was Sunday 20 March, with households initially able to complete the census between 28 February and 1 May.
Scottish golf backed by £3m funding08/07/2022 12:05:00
Minister highlights benefits of support for unprecedented summer of golf.
Plans to introduce regulation of dermal fillers07/07/2022 13:05:00
Consultation overwhelmingly backs tighter regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
New national targets to tackle long waits for planned care06/07/2022 12:05:00
Ambitious new targets have been set out for NHS Scotland to address the impact of the pandemic on long waiting times for planned care.
Reference to the Supreme Court on independence referendum published06/07/2022 10:15:00
Lord Advocate requested decision to establish Scottish Parliament powers.
Ambitious proposals for land reform05/07/2022 11:05:00
Transformative changes are being proposed to the way Scotland’s land is used and managed in order to ensure greater benefit to communities and the environment.
Improving rural connectivity05/07/2022 10:05:00
Enhanced 4G mobile phone coverage programme reaches halfway point.
Thalidomide Health Grant extended04/07/2022 15:05:00
Thalidomide survivors will now receive lifetime funding from the Scottish Government.