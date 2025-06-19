Helping more people enter the workforce

Supporting those with a history of problematic substance use to enter employment.

Making it easier for people affected by problematic substance use to gain and keep a job is the aim of new toolkits developed to support both employers and employees.

The guidance has been published as part of the Scottish Government’s National Mission and brings a range of information and advice together including:

specialist advice for potential employers on how to attract, recruit and support staff who have experience of problematic substance use

information for people with lived and living experience of problematic substance use on how to pursue a career in the drug and alcohol sector

best practice advice for providing effective support to staff who have lived or living experience of problematic substance use

First Minister John Swinney announced the two new toolkits and guiding principles document during a visit to Harbour in Ayrshire.

Harbour is a third sector organisation in Ayrshire which supports people affected by substance use to focus on personal growth and employability that was involved in developing the guidance.

Mr Swinney said:

“People who have real experience of substance use offer a wealth of knowledge which can be of huge benefit to others who have faced similar challenges to theirs.

"These toolkits will give employers the guidance they need to support people into the workforce and give guidance to people with lived and living experience on how to pursue careers.

“Being at Harbour, to see first-hand the impact people with lived experience can have and the transformational effect that employment has on their own lives, has been inspiring and I know that introducing these toolkits and guiding principles across Scotland will benefit so many others.

“This guidance forms part of the Scottish Government’s £250 million National Mission, which aims to reduce harm and deaths from drugs and improve the lives of all those affected.”

Eddie Gorman, Project Manager at Harbour, said:

“These resources offer practical guidance grounded in lived experience and will be vital in helping organisations create safer, more inclusive support for those affected by trauma, addiction, and adversity.

“They provide a clear framework to build trust, foster resilience, and ultimately support people to rebuild their lives.”

Background

The three toolkits are: