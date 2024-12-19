Helping parents (and Santa) provide toys to children this Christmas thanks to National Lottery funding

“Play is a critical part of a child’s development. No children should be missing out on it because of a lack of access to toys.”

An organisation in Caerphilly has received £63,300 of National Lottery funding to continue to provide a ‘toy bank’ that reuses and donates used toys to people in need, and saving them from landfill.

Based in Bedwas, ToyBox Project CIC will bring joy to those in need this Christmas by distributing toys to children and families who otherwise would not have any.

Last year, over 7,000 children across south Wales received toys through the project and over 60 schools partnered with the project to help distribute toys and reuse them in lessons. The scheme helps toys stay out of landfill and put them in the hands of those who need them most.

Today, ToyBox Project is one of 245 projects across Wales receiving over £11 million in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK. This funding is being distributed this Christmas to communities the length and breadth of the country thanks to National Lottery players, who raise over £30 million for good causes every single week.

ToyBox Project is a completely free and volunteer-led organisation, that operates year-round. However, as James Morgan, Founder of the project, explains, the festive period is particularly busy for them.

“We operate year-round but demand at Christmas doubles. We’re juggling everything – we’re currently on target to provide toys to 1000 kids just for this Christmas alone. And we see that it means as much to parents as it does to the children. One parent said to me, ‘Thanks to you, I don’t have to tell my child that Santa doesn’t exist.’”

James, who works full time in the NHS, was inspired to start ToyBox after hearing about the circumstances of a family of patients at the GP surgery he manages.

“It was a single mum, with a four year old child, and the only toys they had were a can of Coke with some rice in the bottom, and a deflated football. And I looked at my three young boys, who were going through an astronomical amount of toys, compared to these patients down the road who had nothing. And my wife and I felt we just had to go and do something.”

Starting off from their living room, they soon moved to a shipping container, and then to a small shop – however the high demand for their services meant that they outgrew those premises in 12 days. This led them to their current premises in a warehouse in Bedwas, Caerphilly, made possible thanks to National Lottery funding.

The growth has been reflected in the team of volunteers, with some volunteers being people who have also benefited from the service. Louise Monico is a teacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Penalltau, who, having visited Toybox to get toys for her pupils, now volunteers with the project.

“I came here for the school, because we had so many kids from lower-income families, and also for our additional learning needs class, because there are so many toys here that are vitally beneficial for them. But I was so impressed with how much ToyBox Project help people, and I decided I wanted to be a part of it. I also love how environmentally focused the project is, because I’m an eco-person, and it’s great how many toys get saved from landfill.”

ToyBox hold up to 15,000 toys in their warehouse at any one time, distributing thousands of kilograms worth of toys each week, and saving 99% of them from landfill, demonstrating the brilliant environmental impact of their work, alongside its positive effect for families across south Wales.

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The impact that ToyBox Project will have on families this Christmas is immeasurable. As a funder, we’re proud to offer grants to projects like these that support children and young people, and that help communities improve people's lives. This great work is thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million every week for good causes across the UK.”

For more information of all grants awarded visit xxx and for all funding available from The National Lottery Community Fund visit https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/wales