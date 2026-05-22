Helping Scotland’s families

FM: Supporting families with cost of living ‘key focus’ of Scottish Government.

Supporting families with the cost of living and eradicating child poverty will be a key focus of the Scottish Government, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Ahead of a visit to meet parents and children at a Bookbug session in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, the First Minister said tackling the cost of living, ensuring people get support before reaching a crisis, and helping children and parents in the early years will be key priorities for the new Cabinet.

In March, the Scottish Government set out plans to drive further reductions in child poverty. This includes committing an additional £500,000 over two years to expand Bookbug, supporting a further 20,000 low-income families across Scotland.

Mr Swinney said:

“Every child in Scotland deserves a future free from the scourge of poverty. It will be the defining mission of my government to support families with the cost of living and eradicate child poverty.

“Our policies are already helping to keep an estimated 100,000 children out of relative poverty this year - but we are determined to deliver truly ambitious change to reduce the cost of living.

“This includes expanding all year round childcare to all children from nine-months to the end of primary school, introducing a £2 nationwide cap on bus fares, increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £40 for under-ones and delivering comprehensive ‘Whole Family Support’ that wraps around families in their communities, helping break the cycle of poverty.”

Social Justice and Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Housing. I look forward to driving further progress on the work started in the last parliamentary term to eradicate child poverty, tackle the cost of living and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes.

“Reducing child poverty in Scotland is at the heart of this government’s ambitious agenda for change and we will work across government, the parliament and with our much-valued third sector, to give families the safety and security they need.”

Background

Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2026-31: Bringing Hope, Building Futures is the Scottish Government’s final statutory delivery plan under the Child Poverty (Scotland) Act 2017.

Cumulative Impact Assessment of the impact of Scottish Government policies on child poverty rates

Bookbug - Scottish Book Trust