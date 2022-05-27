Ofcom
|Printable version
Helping the amateur radio community to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee
We’ve recently played a part in helping the UK’s passionate amateur radio community to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee – and it all comes down to one letter of the alphabet.
Every amateur radio user in the UK needs a licence from Ofcom, and under their licences we assign each user a unique identity, known as a call sign. We also have to keep an eye on how these call signs are formatted, to make sure they meet global rules on how radio is used.
On occasion, when we’re asked to, we can vary these licences temporarily, to allow radio amateurs to use specially amended call signs – these are often requested around moments of particular national interest.
So, last year, when radio amateurs asked us if they could do something special, to mark this year’s Platinum Jubilee, we immediately agreed. We’ve therefore given special permission for radio amateurs to apply for a special 'notice of variation' allowing them to insert a 'Q' (to represent the Queen) into their call signs throughout June. This is to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
What is a radio call sign?
As amateur radio transmissions can be received around the world, it’s important to know who and where they’re from. We therefore give each radio amateur a unique call sign, which they must use when they transmit. This tells anyone hearing their transmissions that it’s a UK amateur radio station (our call signs all start with ‘2’, ‘G’ or ‘M’) and identifies the individual station.
What previous special call signs have been used?
This isn’t the first time we’ve given permission for amateur radio operators to use a special change to their call signs, to mark national celebrations.
- In 2011, we allowed the letter ‘R’ to mark the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
- In 2012, we allowed the letter ‘O’, to mark the Olympic Games.
- In 2012 and again in 2020, we allowed the letter ‘Q’, to mark Her Majesty’s earlier Jubilees.
- In 2018, we again allowed the letter ‘R’, to mark the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- In 2020, we agreed that radio amateurs could add the suffix ‘/NHS’ to their call signs, in recognition of the work of the NHS during the pandemic.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/helping-the-amateur-radio-community-to-celebrate-the-platinum-jubilee
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom to potentially take on responsibility for regulating phone-paid services25/05/2022 09:10:00
Ofcom and the Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA) yesterday announced that, subject to further DCMS approval, responsibility for regulating phone-paid services is likely to be transferred to Ofcom.
Ofcom named a top employer for women24/05/2022 16:05:00
Ofcom has been recognised by Business in the Community as a top employer for women once again.
Faster internet speeds on offer to help millions of UK households23/05/2022 10:20:00
UK households looking to get faster home broadband have received a welcome boost, with new Ofcom figures revealing two thirds of homes can now sign up to gigabit broadband.
Best and worst telecoms customer service revealed19/05/2022 10:10:00
Customers are experiencing hit-and-miss levels of customer service from major telecoms providers, Ofcom has found, as the regulator shines a light on how providers perform and compare.
Fed up with poor customer service? Think about switching provider19/05/2022 09:10:00
We’ve published our latest research into the customer service offered by the major home phone, mobile and broadband providers – and it’s a mixed picture depending on which provider you use.
Local radio revolution comes to North West England and North East Wales16/05/2022 13:15:00
Listeners from Warrington to Wrexham will soon be able to tune into a wider choice of ultra-local digital radio stations, with Ofcom awarding 17 small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences in North West England and North East Wales.
Ofcom helps customers to get clearer broadband speeds information13/05/2022 16:38:00
Broadband customers are being given better information about how fast their new service will be, before they sign a contract, according to a new report published recently by Ofcom.
Rolling out millimetre wave spectrum – what you need to know11/05/2022 13:15:00
People could benefit from faster broadband and better quality mobile services, as Ofcom plans to make millimetre wave spectrum available for new uses.
Advice to government on digital platforms and news publishers10/05/2022 13:15:00
The government recently (06 May 2022) published advice from Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on how the financial relationships between the big digital platforms and news publishers could be made fairer.