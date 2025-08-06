Helping to identify cancer earlier

New Scottish Referral Guidelines for Suspected Cancer published.

Clinicians will be able to refer patients with symptoms which might indicate cancer for tests more quickly following the introduction of new revised guidelines.

For the first time, the guidelines include referral criteria for people with non-specific but concerning symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, nausea or weight loss - helping ensure more patients can be assessed earlier, even when their symptoms don’t point clearly to a single type of cancer.

The updated Scottish Referral Guidelines (SRGs) for Suspected Cancer provide primary care clinicians with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidance to help identify patients with signs and symptoms suspicious of cancer who require urgent referral for specialist assessment.

Visiting the Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s recently opened Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service (RCDS), Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“We are treating more cancer patients now than ever before, and these guidelines are a vital tool in helping GPs and primary care teams identify symptoms that may indicate cancer and make swift referrals to specialist services.

“For the first time, we now have nationally agreed guidance to support clinicians in referring patients with non-specific symptoms, which is a significant step forward in our mission to detect cancer earlier.

“I’m particularly pleased to mark this milestone at NHS Forth Valley, where Scotland’s newest Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service is already delivering faster answers for patients. This is a clear example of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the right person is on the right pathway at the right time.”

Dr Phil Hodkinson, Co-Clinical Lead of the Centre for Sustainable Delivery’s Cancer Improvement and Earlier Diagnosis Team and Chair of the SRG Review, said:

“The clinical review of the Scottish Referral Guidelines (SRG) for Suspected Cancer was a collective effort from the clinical community across NHS Scotland.

“We all want to find cancer as early as possible for our patients when it’s easier to treat and even cure. These guidelines, based on latest available evidence, will help support these endeavours by ensuring the right patient is put on the right pathway at the right time.”

Cancer Research UK’s head of strategic evidence, Samantha Harrison, said:



“We put people affected by cancer at the heart of everything we do so welcomed the opportunity to support this key part of the Cancer Action plan for Scotland.



“By reviewing and sharing insights, we’ve helped ensure health care professionals have the evidence they need to spot cancer earlier and refer patients quickly. Early diagnosis of cancer is vital. The earlier a cancer is diagnosed, the more options there are for treating it, and the better people’s outcomes are likely to be.”

Background

The review of the guidelines was led by the Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD), in partnership with Healthcare Improvement Scotland and Cancer Research UK. It involved extensive clinical engagement and a detailed assessment of the latest international evidence and Scottish cancer data. The updated SRGs are now available to all healthcare professionals and supported by educational materials, with the aim of ensuring consistent use across the country.

www.cancerreferral.scot.nhs.uk.

The NHS Forth Valley RCDS, which began accepting referrals in May 2025, is the latest in a growing network of services across Scotland that provide fast-track diagnostic pathways. The RCDS features a dedicated clinical team and a patient navigator, helping guide individuals and their families through the diagnostic journey. The service aims to deliver decisions within 21 days of referral, offering peace of mind and quicker access to treatment when needed.