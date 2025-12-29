Helping to keep young people safe

Youth project receives additional funding.

More young people will benefit from a project providing a safe space, trusted adults and safeguarding support in Glasgow city centre as a result of Scottish Government funding.

Common Ground is being backed to continue its front line services and ensure more young people can access support when and where they need it most. Since launching as a pilot in March 2025, the project has supported more than 2,000 young people from half (16) of Scotland’s council areas who had come to the city.

The project, which will receive more than £37,000 in 2025-26, offers a safe and welcoming Hub space, support from street‑based youth workers and trained staff and helps to reduce risks facing young people, including homelessness, exploitation, violence, substance misuse and unsafe situations.

Led by Barnardo’s Scotland, working in partnership with the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, Aberlour, Action for Children, Right There, Glasgow Girls Club, One Community Scotland and G20, the project has a reach beyond Glasgow. Two-thirds of young people accessing the service come from outside the city through encounters with the ‘street guardians’, self-referrals or referrals through police and social work.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“Early intervention is key to keeping young people safe and creating safer communities for everyone. Youth workers are often the first trusted adults that young people turn to, and their role in promoting safety and preventing harm cannot be overstated.

“Common Ground is already making a significant difference to the wellbeing of young people in Glasgow and beyond, and our additional funding will strengthen its vital work to reduce exploitation and harm.”

Barnardo’s Scotland Director Martin Crewe said:

“It was great to welcome the Minister for Victims and Community Safety to Common Ground recently and share more about how we work with delivery partners and key stakeholders across Glasgow and Scotland to support young people to feel safer in Glasgow City Centre.

“Since March 2025, we have engaged with more than 2,000 young people from around 16 different local authorities on the streets and in our safe space at the Common Ground Hub, meeting needs ranging from travel and friendship issues to more complex safeguarding needs, including homelessness and different forms of exploitation.

“Overwhelmingly, young people have welcomed the support and safety offered by Common Ground as they navigate the often-challenging environment of a busy city centre. The ongoing support and contribution from the Scottish Government – and other funding and delivery partners – allows us to continue providing a much-needed safety net for all our young people as and when they need it.”

Deputy Head of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit Will Linden said:

"The SVRU welcomes the Scottish Government’s investment in the Common Ground and Street Guardian initiative. Glasgow city centre is a primary destination for Scotland’s youth, and we believe a collaborative approach is the most effective way to keep them free from all forms of harm including violence.

“By providing trusted adults into the city centre the goal is simple: to create a safer environment where young people can enjoy the city’s atmosphere and return home safely at the end of the night.”

Background

