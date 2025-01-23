NCFE
Helping to level the playing field with our Social Impact Fund
At the heart of our core purpose to promote and advance learning lies a commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind. That’s why we’re proud to highlight the difference made by our Social Impact Fund.
This initiative empowers NCFE colleagues to champion charitable causes close to their hearts by bidding for funding of up to £500 each quarter. The chosen projects embody the purpose of our Social Impact Fund, making education more accessible, equitable and enriching for all.
We’re very proud of the colleagues who submitted these winning bids that highlighted the need in their community and the community leaders who make these projects possible. Two examples of the successful bids are from a primary education setting, which we know is a vital stepping stone for young learners, but for some children, barriers outside their control can make starting and participating fully in school life an uphill challenge. By addressing these challenges, we can help to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.
Newsham Primary School
This school supports local families through their community hub, which offers food, education for parents and a recycling scheme for school uniforms. While physical education plays an essential role in building children’s health and wellbeing, PE kit is one thing that rarely gets donated to the community hub, and many families in the area struggle to afford proper kits.
Thanks to a successful Social Impact Fund nomination from David Redden, Newsham Primary School can now purchase PE kits in a variety of sizes, which will be kept on-site and loaned to children who need them. This will help to ensure that every child can participate in PE without feeling self-conscious, uncomfortable or left out.
David explained:
"Being a school based in an area of hardship accessing the right uniform can be a challenge for families, PE lessons in particular. By using the social impact fund the school has purchased PE kit for all year groups which allows any child to access the correct kit for PE lessons and remove the embarrassment of being different from their peers. This in turn allows full engagement in the lessons and improves wellbeing for all children."
The school estimates that up to 400 children will directly benefit, helping them stay engaged, build self-confidence and carry those positive experiences into the classroom and beyond. Removing this barrier to participation will help to create a fairer and more inclusive learning environment for all.
Wylam First School
In a rurally isolated community, outdoor education provides an opportunity for children to connect with nature, learn essential skills and enjoy the benefits of fresh air and physical activity. However, for families facing economic challenges, the cost of suitable outdoor clothing can be a significant barrier.
With funding from the Social Impact Fund, as nominated by NCFE’s Gray Mytton, the school’s allotment club will now be able to provide outdoor clothing for children who need it most. The 30 sets of wet weather gear in a range of sizes suitable for nursery to year 4 children, will remain at the school ready to loan out to current pupils and those in years to come.
The allotment club will be free for all students, offering hands-on learning experiences to an estimated 120 children. By eliminating financial barriers, the club's activities have been made accessible, allowing more children to enjoy the benefits of spending time outdoors.
Jill Dodds, Executive Headteacher of Wylam First School said:
“We are thrilled to receive this generous £500 funding for pupil's outdoor clothing. Our weekly allotment sessions take place come rain or shine, and have become a cornerstone of our outdoor curriculum. This new wet weather gear ensures that these invaluable outdoor activities are fully inclusive for all of our pupils. We have seen an increased confidence in our pupils as well as better engagement in these sessions, by removing the need for parents to buy and pack wet weather gear for their child. Thank you for supporting our mission to nurture well-rounded, resilient, and enthusiastic students.”
