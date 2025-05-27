Helping Ukrainian communities thrive

Funding to support local authorities and the third sector.

A funding package to support Ukrainian communities and culture in Scotland to flourish has been announced by Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart.

Funding of over £600,000 will support third sector organisations working to support displaced Ukrainians, including community and cultural activities, while a further £3.5m funding for local authorities and COSLA will support displaced Ukrainians, as well as refugees and people seeking asylum, to settle into communities.

The funding was announced at an event hosted by COSLA, marking a visit to Scotland by a civic delegation of mayors from Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the event, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“Scotland stands in unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, as it has since Russia’s illegal invasion in 2022. More than 28,000 displaced Ukrainians with a Scottish-sponsored visa have arrived in the UK, and we are helping people rebuild their lives here. “Many of those who left Ukraine shortly after the war outbreak have now been in Scotland for several years, forming thriving Ukrainian communities right across the country. We want those communities to flourish, and this funding will support cultural and social activities and events to strengthen. It will also support services to help people recover from the trauma of fleeing war. “I’m very pleased to be announcing this funding at the same time as a visit from the Ukrainian rebirth delegation, and I look forward to exploring further opportunities for connection and partnership between Scotland and Ukraine.”

COSLA Community Wellbeing Spokesperson Councillor Maureen Chalmers said:

"COSLA is so very pleased to welcome colleagues from Local Government in Ukraine to Verity House today. We are also delighted to be working with Scottish Government to host this event, coming together to show our commitment across government in Scotland. "COSLA has expressed full support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people and our peers in local and regional government, standing ready to support those affected and play a very active part in Ukrainian refugee resettlement. “COSLA welcomes Scottish Government's announcement of the continuation of £3.4m resettlement funding for Local Authorities for 2025-26. This funding will play an important role in enabling councils' ongoing work supporting the integration of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's illegal war, as well as other people seeking protection in this country. “We are also very grateful for confirmation of continued funding for COSLA to support the work that we do with our member councils and with Scottish Government in relation to the integration of people displaced from Ukraine, as well as others who are seeking sanctuary here and migrants who are at risk of destitution.”

Background

Funding for Ukrainian communities is as follows:

Third sector funding AUGB Edinburgh £ 46,786.58 AUGB Glasgow £ 50,820.07 AUGB Dundee £ 52,393.35 £150,000 Barnardo’s £ 50,000 EVOC £ 65,750 Positive Action in Housing £ 42,660 The Welcoming £ 76,500 Ukrainian Community Group South Ayrshire £ 25,000 Scottish Refugee Council £ 200,000 Total third sector funding: £ 609,910

Local authority support Funding to support local authority resettlement support £ 3,400,000 Funding for COSLA £ 175,400



This funding is part of a broader package of funding this financial year, which will support Ukrainians and displaced people from all backgrounds settle into life in Scotland.