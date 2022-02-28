YPO
|Printable version
Helping Wiltshire Council procure biomass
Wiltshire Council was looking for an assisted mechanism to procure a new contract to deliver wood pellet at a range of its sites, where biomass boilers are the main source of heating. The procurement process had to comply with public sector rules and the DPS provided by YPO was seen as an efficient and robust route to meeting the requirements.
The challenge
The council has 18 sites spread across the county that are reliant on biomass fuel for their heating. This includes critical sites such as schools and leisure centres. In the winter heating season, the requirement for regular and reliable deliveries of wood pellet are crucial in ensuring that the sites remain open and operational. Likewise, good quality pellet that meets the agreed standard and is free from contamination is also vital. The council needs a pellet supplier that is experienced and maintains high standards of service so that there are no heating system failures stemming from issues with the fuel.
The solution
YPO offered a solution that addressed many of the complex issues that the council had experienced with previous supply contracts. The solution, in the form of a further competition on a dynamic purchasing system (DPS), gave the council a chance to sharpen the exact specification to match its requirements and pin down exactly what the council didn’t want from a contract. YPO also offered a hands-on approach to the contract management, which provided added assurance that the council would be supported to tackle any other unforeseen issues that could crop up.
The experience
From the start, YPO was receptive and responsive to the council’s requirements, including working with a shorter than ideal timeframe for running the further competition. YPO was able to understand the council’s requirement and offered advice on ways that it could approach the further competition so that the council was better able to get tender responses to meet its specific needs, within a very tight timescale. YPO responded quickly to all questions that the council raised and was able to successfully guide the council through the whole process.
The result
The tender was completed in time for the new contact to slot in and start seamlessly, with no need to navigate a ‘between contracts’ period. By using the YPO Renewable Biomass DPS the council, with YPO’s support, was able to speed up the overall tender process, whilst remaining assured that all compliance requirements were adhered to. The further competition returned a choice of suppliers that were able to match the strict criteria the council had specified, and it was able to ensure that it had full control of the criteria that the tender was being assessed on. In doing so, the council is confident that the new contract will deliver the exact outcomes that were required in terms of flexibility, responsiveness, responsibility, and cost
If you have any questions or would like to know more about our Renewable Biomass framework and how can YPO can help, please get in touch with the team.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/helping-wiltshire-council-procure-biomass
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO and Go4Growth launch SME support partnership07/02/2022 14:38:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, has announced a new partnership to provide support and guidance for SMEs looking to gain access to public sector contracts.
Record high UK gas and power prices03/02/2022 14:25:00
In this latest update, Daniel Veasey from the Energy procurement team provides an insight into why the market is seeing record high UK gas and power prices.
Yorkshire schools win in YPO and Pritt competition01/02/2022 15:33:00
Three Yorkshire schools have placed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in YPO and Pritt’s Eco Competition, securing a total of £2,500 worth of YPO vouchers to help their schools become more sustainable.
Wiltshire school wins sustainability competition01/02/2022 13:25:00
Malmesbury C of E Primary School in Wiltshire have placed first in YPO’s and Pritt’s Eco Competition, securing £2,500 worth of vouchers to help their school become more sustainable.
MP joins YPO to discuss zero-emission solutions11/01/2022 13:05:00
Accompanied by YPO and Pelican, Yvette Cooper MP recently visited Pelican’s electric buses and coaches to discuss how the public sector can play a key role in driving the electric bus revolution forward.
NEPO and YPO launch ICT procurement partnership10/01/2022 10:20:00
NEPO has established a partnership with YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of ICT procurement solutions.
YPO acquires property to expand education offering19/10/2021 11:05:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, has acquired a three-year lease of a 67,000 sq ft distribution centre in Wakefield.
Bolton students win national art competition27/09/2021 11:38:00
Year 12 pupils, Muryum Binte Fahad, 16, and Georgia Barnes, 16, of Bolton School have placed first and second respectively in the YPO Art Competition, beating hundreds of entries from across the country.