Home Office
|Printable version
Hemp licence burdens to be cut back to help grow UK economy
- Also published by:
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Hemp to be made easier for farmers to grow as licence burdens reformed.
Reforms to current hemp licence regulations are set to be introduced, making it easier for regulated farmers to grow the crop and maximise its economic potential.
“Hemp” is a variety of cannabis with “low-THC” levels, which is currently defined as a maximum of 0.2%.
The plant is grown for strictly lawful purposes, such as for use in the construction and textiles industries, and only farmers with a licence are allowed to plant it.
The government has agreed to several reforms, developed in collaboration with experienced growers, to the licensing system which will help boost the industry.
Under the changes, licence holders will now be able to grow hemp anywhere on a licensed farm, reducing the unnecessary burden on farmers who currently have to set out the exact field where they will grow the plants within a farm. This change is expected to come into effect for the 2025 growing season.
Ahead of the 2026 growing season, two further changes to the regulations are planned. The first will see an extension of the maximum period for a licence from 3 to 6 years, subject to compliance with the licence terms.
The second change will allow those applying for a licence to defer its start date by up to one year, helping farmers to make business planning easier.
Minister for Crime and Policing, Dame Diana Johnson said:
These reforms will bring an important boost to this industry and cut down the unnecessary burdens that have been placed on businesses.
This government will always listen and engage with industry experts, and we want to make it easier for licence holders to capitalise on the economic potential of legally growing hemp.
Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner said:
These improvements to the licensing regime for industrial hemp are a positive step for farmers.
Recognising that industrial hemp is a field-grown agricultural crop, these reforms will simplify the license application process and provide greater flexibility within the crop rotation, enabling farmers to fully realise the economic and environmental benefits of the crop.
The government recognises cannabis is a harmful substance and expects police to take action against its misuse and supply. As a Class B substance, being caught possessing cannabis carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine or both.
Supplying the drug is also a serious criminal offence and carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hemp-licence-burdens-to-be-cut-back-to-help-grow-uk-economy
Latest News from
Home Office
New failure to prevent fraud guidance published07/11/2024 11:10:00
New corporate criminal offence will hold large organisations to account if they profit from fraud.
Working with INTERPOL to deliver government priorities05/11/2024 15:20:00
The Home Secretary’s speech given yesterday to the INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow on working together to deliver on government priorities.
UK to expand digital travel to more visitors01/11/2024 15:20:00
By April 2025, all visitors who do not need a visa will need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to travel to the UK.
Unlocking the power of data analysis at the Home Office: introducing the Analytics Workbench01/11/2024 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Stefan Collymore, Product Manager and Annika Toomer, Product Manager, 30 October 2024 – Categories: Continuous improvement, Data.
Abortion service protection zones in place in England and Wales31/10/2024 15:25:00
Safe access zones are now in force around abortion clinics in England and Wales to protect women accessing these services.
Major defence reforms launched, with new National Armaments Director to tackle waste and boost industry28/10/2024 13:10:00
The biggest reform of the Ministry of Defence in over 50 years to fix what the Public Accounts Committee calls the ‘broken’ defence procurement system and to strengthen UK Defence, has been launched by the Defence Secretary.
Major new crackdown on insurance fraud25/10/2024 13:10:00
A new insurance fraud charter was announced at the latest Joint Fraud Taskforce meeting.
Home Secretary launches new support for Windrush victims24/10/2024 16:05:00
Home Secretary commits to a 'fundamental reset' in the government’s response to the appalling Windrush scandal.