Hemp licence burdens to be cut back to help grow UK economy

Reforms to current hemp licence regulations are set to be introduced, making it easier for regulated farmers to grow the crop and maximise its economic potential.

“Hemp” is a variety of cannabis with “low-THC” levels, which is currently defined as a maximum of 0.2%.

The plant is grown for strictly lawful purposes, such as for use in the construction and textiles industries, and only farmers with a licence are allowed to plant it.

The government has agreed to several reforms, developed in collaboration with experienced growers, to the licensing system which will help boost the industry.

Under the changes, licence holders will now be able to grow hemp anywhere on a licensed farm, reducing the unnecessary burden on farmers who currently have to set out the exact field where they will grow the plants within a farm. This change is expected to come into effect for the 2025 growing season.

Ahead of the 2026 growing season, two further changes to the regulations are planned. The first will see an extension of the maximum period for a licence from 3 to 6 years, subject to compliance with the licence terms.

The second change will allow those applying for a licence to defer its start date by up to one year, helping farmers to make business planning easier.

Minister for Crime and Policing, Dame Diana Johnson said:

These reforms will bring an important boost to this industry and cut down the unnecessary burdens that have been placed on businesses. This government will always listen and engage with industry experts, and we want to make it easier for licence holders to capitalise on the economic potential of legally growing hemp.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner said:

These improvements to the licensing regime for industrial hemp are a positive step for farmers. Recognising that industrial hemp is a field-grown agricultural crop, these reforms will simplify the license application process and provide greater flexibility within the crop rotation, enabling farmers to fully realise the economic and environmental benefits of the crop.

The government recognises cannabis is a harmful substance and expects police to take action against its misuse and supply. As a Class B substance, being caught possessing cannabis carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine or both.

Supplying the drug is also a serious criminal offence and carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.