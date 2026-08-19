Hepatitis A vaccination programme announced for young children in Barry

If your child is 1 to 5 years old and lives in Barry, or goes to a nursery, school or childcare setting in Barry, you can get a free hepatitis A vaccine.

Parents and carers of children aged one to five years, who live or go to school or childcare in Barry, are being urged to get a free NHS hepatitis A vaccine for their child. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board are providing this vaccine to help protect children, their families and the wider community from an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A in the town. There have been 11 confirmed cases in Barry since December 2025.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus, that spreads easily. Symptoms can include high temperature, feeling sick, and having stomach pain. Whilst many young children might show minor or no symptoms when they are infected, they can still carry the virus and easily pass it on to others who may be vulnerable and become severely ill.

Public health investigations indicate that the virus is spreading in the community. We have not yet found one place, such as a nursery, school, workplace or public venue, where the outbreak started.

Health officials say this vaccination offer is the best way to prevent the spread of hepatitis A and protect the health of young children, their families and the wider community. This vaccination offer applies to children aged one to five years inclusive who either:

Live in Barry

OR

Attend an education or childcare setting in Barry, including a school, nursery, childminder, playgroup or other childcare setting, regardless of where they live.

Children only need to meet one of those criteria above to have the vaccine.

Parents or carers of those children who will be offered the vaccine will be invited to a vaccination clinic by a text message or letter from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. The vaccinations will be given at Barry Hospital from Tuesday 18th August 2026. It will be open on weekdays and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

This vaccination programme is provided for young children because sometimes they can have hepatitis A without developing obvious symptoms but can still easily pass the infection to other people who then become ill. Vaccinating children in this age group protects those children and helps stop the virus circulating around the community.

Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection said: “It is important that parents and carers of eligible children take up this free vaccination offer to protect their children, other children in their family, and others in the community.”

“A single dose of Hepatitis A vaccine is very effective, giving between 94 to 100 percent protection within days. This vaccine has a long-standing, globally recognised safety record, having been used safely for decades to protect millions of children worldwide. Trained clinical staff will be at the clinic to help, confirm your permission and check that your child can safely have the vaccine.”

“Vaccination is an important part of our response to protect health in this outbreak. Residents and visitors can continue normal activities in the Barry area, but good hand hygiene remains extremely important. Everyone should make sure they wash their hands with soap and water after using the toilet or changing nappies, and before preparing or eating food, particularly while this outbreak is ongoing.”

Sion Lingard, Deputy Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “”Hepatitis A can spread easily, and young children may have few or no symptoms while still passing the virus on to others. By coming forward for vaccination, parents and carers can play a vital role in helping us break the chain of infection and bring this outbreak under control.

“This is a simple, safe and effective step that can make a real difference to children, families and the whole Barry community.”

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. Symptoms can include:

high temperature

flu-like symptoms such as tiredness, headache and muscle pains

feeling sick,

stomach discomfort,

dark urine,

pale poo and yellowing of the whites of the eyes or skin – this may be harder to see on brown or black skin.

Anyone concerned about symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales for advice and should telephone before attending a healthcare setting.

Public Health Wales and its partners are continuing to investigate the outbreak, trace contacts of confirmed cases and offer vaccination where appropriate. The situation and vaccination uptake will continue to be monitored and public health advice will be updated if necessary.

Parents and carers with questions about the vaccination programme can find out more on our dedicated webpage.

For more information about hepatitis A visit the NHS 111 Wales page.