Independent review ordered.

An independent review has been ordered into how concerns over hepatobiliary (HPB) surgery at NHS Grampian, including those raised by Dr Mohammed Habib, were handled by the NHS and by the Scottish Government.

The review will establish the facts, including who knew what, when they knew it, what they did and why. This will include assessment of NHS Grampian's and the Scottish Government’s handling, including the role of Ministers and the adequacy of the information and advice available to them.

Missed opportunities, unreasonable delay, and gaps in accountability or weaknesses in governance will be identified, as well as good practice and where processes and procedures worked well.

The review will determine any immediate action required and provide clear, proportionate and implementable recommendations.

The Lead Reviewer will be fully independent of NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government and the final terms of reference will be determined by them to assure the independence of the process. The review findings will be published.

Any evidence indicating a risk to patient safety, potential criminality, serious professional misconduct or a need for urgent statutory action will be promptly referred to the appropriate body, without waiting for the final report.

At the request of the First Minister, a letter was issued by the Permanent Secretary instructing officials to preserve potentially relevant records on Friday, 20 November to ensure records are protected and available to the review.

The Health Secretary is expected to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, where she will set out more details on who will lead the review, its scope and timetable.

Ms Constance recently said:

“Following discussion with the First Minister, I am today commissioning an urgent and fully independent review of how concerns about hepatobiliary (HPB) surgery in NHS Grampian were handled, including the 2022 report into the deaths of patients who underwent HPB surgery.” “The allegations that have been raised by Dr Habib are deeply concerning and of the utmost seriousness. Patient safety and high-quality care must always be the first concern of all those who work in, and with, the NHS. “My thoughts are with anyone who has lost a loved one and I am acutely aware of the courage it has taken Dr Habib to come forward. I recognise he has sought to do this repeatedly, over a number of years, to both to the Scottish Government and several other bodies. “Patients and staff in Grampian have the right to expect full transparency and independent assurance that when valid concerns are raised, they are properly and robustly pursued. That is what this review will seek to establish. If any patients have questions, require advice or support they should contact the helpline established by NHS Grampian on 08085 202030.”

Background

The scheduling of the Health Secretary’s statement on Tuesday to Parliament is subject to agreement with the Parliamentary Business Bureau.

In addition to the independent review, the First Minister has asked the Permanent Secretary to examine Scottish Government processes for managing correspondence and, where necessary and appropriate, provide assurance or advice on how the system and processes can be further tightened to ensure that correspondence is considered at the appropriate level.

On 17 November, the Health Secretary appointed an external Intervention Support Team to work alongside NHS Grampian providing expertise in organisational recovery, clinical governance, patient safety and performance improvement.

Following the publication of their Diagnostic Review, Healthcare Improvement Scotland have also been asked to complete an early review of NHS Grampian within three months to assess progress, followed by ongoing reviews, which will be published, to provide independent assurance.