Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Her Majesty presents The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes
The Queen and The Duchess of Gloucester have presented The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are the highest national honour awarded to UK colleges and universities. They are presented every two years to universities and colleges who submit work judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and deliver real public benefit.
22 UK universities and colleges have been awarded Prizes, recognising a wide range of pioneering work, including the development of a simple solution contributing to the elimination of sleeping sickness in Uganda as well as major advances in robot technology for space exploration.
Since the creation of The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in 1993, a total of 318 Prizes have been awarded to 86 universities and 59 further education colleges.
This year's awardees include Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) for their outstanding Veterinary Services team, pivotal in enhancing animal health, education, and eradicating Bovine Viral Diarrhoea. University of Liverpool is recognised for pioneering chemistry research, fostering global collaborations to innovate materials, decarbonise industries, and developing drugs combating HIV. Hopwood Hall College & University Centre is commended for their trauma-informed learning approach, aiding marginalised youth in deprived areas.
Find out more about this years winners: https://www.queensanniversaryprizes.org.uk/
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-02-22/her-majesty-presents-the-queens-anniversary-prizes
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits a Save the Children shop in Wandsworth22/02/2024 15:25:00
The Princess Royal, as Patron of Save the Children UK, visited the charity's 'Mary's Living and Giving' shop in Wandsworth, as it celebrates 10 years since its opening.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Woking.02/02/2024 16:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, has visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Barnsbury, Woking.
The Queen opened Maggie's new cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital02/02/2024 10:20:00
The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free
The King's Gold Medal for Poetry 202326/01/2024 14:10:00
The King has approved the award of His Majesty’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati.
The Queen visits Swindon23/01/2024 13:25:00
To mark the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS), Her Majesty The Queen visited the charity’s refuge, Jenni’s House and meet staff, volunteers, families and partner agencies including Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council, highlighting their work in support, prevention, education and early intervention, including work with perpetrators.
A statement from Kensington Palace18/01/2024 11:15:00
Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Katherine Low Settlement, Battersea17/01/2024 11:05:00
As the charity begins it's 100th anniversary celebrations, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea yesterday. Read on for more.
The King presents Honorary MBEs to BLACKPINK23/11/2023 09:10:00
The King has presented Honorary MBEs to K-Pop Band BLACKPINK during the State Visit by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea.
State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea22/11/2023 14:25:00
The President and the First Lady are currently undertaking a State Visit to the UK. On Day One of their visit, they were officially welcomed by The King and Queen on Horse Guards Parade in London, and a State Banquet was held in their honour at Buckingham Palace.