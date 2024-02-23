Her Majesty presents The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes

The Queen and The Duchess of Gloucester have presented The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are the highest national honour awarded to UK colleges and universities. They are presented every two years to universities and colleges who submit work judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and deliver real public benefit.

22 UK universities and colleges have been awarded Prizes, recognising a wide range of pioneering work, including the development of a simple solution contributing to the elimination of sleeping sickness in Uganda as well as major advances in robot technology for space exploration.

Since the creation of The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in 1993, a total of 318 Prizes have been awarded to 86 universities and 59 further education colleges.

This year's awardees include Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) for their outstanding Veterinary Services team, pivotal in enhancing animal health, education, and eradicating Bovine Viral Diarrhoea. University of Liverpool is recognised for pioneering chemistry research, fostering global collaborations to innovate materials, decarbonise industries, and developing drugs combating HIV. Hopwood Hall College & University Centre is commended for their trauma-informed learning approach, aiding marginalised youth in deprived areas.

Find out more about this years winners: https://www.queensanniversaryprizes.org.uk/