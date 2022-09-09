National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman joins the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman:
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and would like to pass on my heartfelt condolences to her family at this difficult time.
“Her Majesty’s loyal and remarkable service for so many years, to the country and the commonwealth has rightly been respected and admired across the world.
“As a Crown-appointed public Ombudsman service, my organisation has been in operation for nearly 50 years of her long reign. Throughout this period, the Queen’s selfless dedication to public service has been an inspiration to us all.
“She has reigned during a time of immense change, leading the country as a beacon of steadfastness, faith and courage particularly during difficult times, and I know her loss will be felt not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.”
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Milton Keynes did not do enough to support woman09/09/2022 09:15:00
A Milton Keynes woman who agreed to care for a relative’s child when they no longer could, is to be offered £30,000 after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found the council did not do enough to help ease their overcrowded living conditions.
Councils cannot allow multiple care home contracts to run in tandem02/09/2022 09:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is cautioning councils against allowing the care homes they work with to have subsidiary contracts with clients following a complaint about Leeds City Council.
Ombudsman issues guidance on care finance decisions25/08/2022 12:10:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has today issued guidance to councils on the often-complex issue of Deprivation of Capital decisions.
Ribble Valley had no policy on supporting disabled people to use its services18/08/2022 16:15:00
A Lancashire authority was more than a decade late in setting out how it makes adjustments to its services for disabled people, an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Hampshire council did not arrange transport for boy with special needs in time12/08/2022 11:15:00
Hampshire County Council expected a young child with special educational needs to travel on their own in a taxi to school – or face a three-hour round-trip in shared transport.
Liverpool criticised by Ombudsman for failing disabled teenage siblings05/08/2022 09:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has criticised Liverpool City Council for not ensuring two teenage siblings with significant needs were provided with the support they should have received for 18 months.
Ombudsman annual review of complaints: the power to change27/07/2022 15:05:00
As it increasingly focuses on making wide-ranging recommendations to better council services, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has directed more improvements to local councils in the past year than ever before.
Vulnerable South London woman failed by organisations that should have helped21/07/2022 14:15:00
A vulnerable young woman trying to overcome severe mental health problems has been put at significant risk of self-harm, after the organisations which should have looked after her failed multiple times to provide specialist aftercare services.