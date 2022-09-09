The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman joins the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and would like to pass on my heartfelt condolences to her family at this difficult time.

“Her Majesty’s loyal and remarkable service for so many years, to the country and the commonwealth has rightly been respected and admired across the world.

“As a Crown-appointed public Ombudsman service, my organisation has been in operation for nearly 50 years of her long reign. Throughout this period, the Queen’s selfless dedication to public service has been an inspiration to us all.