Buckingham Palace confirms death of The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the death of Her Majesty The Queen at the age of 96.

In a statement at 6.30pm yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, this afternoon.

Immediately on Her Majesty’s death, The Duke of Rothesay became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of various other Commonwealth countries and territories.

Flags are flying at half-mast on all Scottish Government buildings, and on behalf of the people of Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of condolence to the new King and other members of the Royal Family.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said: