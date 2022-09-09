Scottish Government
Her Majesty The Queen
Buckingham Palace confirms death of The Queen at Balmoral Castle.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed the death of Her Majesty The Queen at the age of 96.
In a statement at 6.30pm yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, this afternoon.
Immediately on Her Majesty’s death, The Duke of Rothesay became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of various other Commonwealth countries and territories.
Flags are flying at half-mast on all Scottish Government buildings, and on behalf of the people of Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of condolence to the new King and other members of the Royal Family.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said:
“Her Majesty The Queen gave decades of her life in service and has died today here in Scotland as our longest-serving monarch.
“Our condolences are with The King, The Queen Consort and the wider Royal Family. Millions around the world will share their grief but only they will feel the loss of a mother and grandmother.
“The Queen was unflinching in her dedication to duty, unwavering in her commitment to public service and unmatched in her devotion to the people of this country and the wider Commonwealth.
“We are all saddened by today’s news and will come together in the days ahead to mourn.
“But it is right and proper that we celebrate the unparalleled contribution she made in her 70 years as Sovereign.
“The Queen came to the throne following the Second World War, reigned through decades of social change and lived to be the monarch who opened our Scottish Parliament in the age of devolution.
“Largely through her belief in the value of diverse nations coming together to celebrate humanity, The Queen played a leading role in creating the modern Commonwealth – 53 countries across six continents working together.
“Scotland was special to her and she was special to Scotland. Throughout her life, she had a particular fondness for Aberdeenshire and her home there at Balmoral, where she spent her final days.
“But her contribution to Scottish public life extended throughout our country and abroad and was deeply felt by thousands.
“In the coming days there will be ample opportunity for people to pay their respects by attending events across the country.
“Today is a day for reflection and remembrance. It is also a day for giving thanks to The Queen for her devotion to duty and the decades of public service she gave to the people of Scotland.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/her-majesty-the-queen/
