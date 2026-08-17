HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service congratulated for strong performance
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has made strong progress in its performance and continues to demonstrate sustained improvement, the fire inspectorate has said.
Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across ten areas and found the service was good in nine areas and adequate in one area.
HMICFRS found the service had made progress against all the areas for improvement identified in its last inspection, with 9 out of 11 of these areas for improvement now closed and only one new area found during this inspection. Inspectors said this progress has been achieved through the work of dedicated staff, effective internal governance and the service’s monitoring processes.
The inspectorate also found the service has developed an effective community risk management plan to identify and mitigate the risks faced by its communities. It has also improved its quality assurance and evaluation processes to enhance its prevention activity, meaning it can have more confidence in the support it provides the public. Inspectors found that the service manages financial challenges well and has also improved how it shared learning from operational incidents.
The inspectorate said that there are still some areas that need more work. For example, the service needs fair and open processes to identify, develop and support high-potential staff and aspiring leaders.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Kathryn Stone OBE said:
“I congratulate Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service on its performance in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.
“We were pleased to see that the service had made progress against all the areas for improvement we found in our last inspection. This progress has been achieved through the work of dedicated staff at all levels.
“The service continues to demonstrate clear and sustained improvement. This is supported by a robust governance structure with stable, self-aware leadership and improved data and intelligence to support decision-making at all levels.
“Overall, I commend the service on the changes it has made and expect it to continue working to resolve the few areas for improvement remaining.”
Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- This inspection contains our assessment of the service’s effectiveness and efficiency, and how well it looks after its people. We have measured the service against ten areas and given a grade for each.
- Read more information about the 2025–27 assessment framework for fire and rescue service inspections.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/hereford-and-worcester-fire-and-rescue-congratulated-for-strong-performance/
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