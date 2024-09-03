Department for Transport
Hero sailors rewarded for championing mental health and saving lives at sea
Winners' dedication, bravery and fortitude is inspiring and shows the very best of UK maritime.
- nine sailors recognised with national Merchant Navy Medal
- mental health champion awarded for creating global Seafarer Happiness Index alongside his human rights work to help rescue imprisoned Chennai Six
- four sailors saved over 100 lives in the Mediterranean Sea at night
Nine British sailors have today (3 September 2024) been awarded the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for saving lives at sea and championing mental health.
Steven Jones, 52, from The Wirral, has received the medal for his work to tackle mental health issues amongst seafarers. Steven set up the Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) in 2015, which monitors the mood across the maritime sector and helps shipping companies and maritime bodies provide targeted support where it is needed.
Steven Jones and cadets.
Thanks to Steven’s work, the index has shone a spotlight on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on seafarers’ mental health, which has shown steady improvements since its creation.
A lifelong champion of seafarer rights, in 2017 Steven campaigned to help bring home the Chennai Six – a group of 6 British maritime security guards wrongly imprisoned in an Indian jail. He helped mobilise the maritime industry into action, raising the profile of the 6 incarcerated men and exposing the injustice and challenging conditions they faced.
Steven Jones and Chennai Six members plus family and campaigners.
Maritime Minister, Mike Kane, said:
It’s fantastic to see these 9 remarkable sailors receive this very special award – the highest in the industry.
Their dedication, bravery and fortitude is truly inspiring and shows the very best of UK maritime.
I take pride in celebrating these individuals, as well as the many seafarers who make such a significant contribution to our country, both here and abroad.
Steven Jones said:
I’m thrilled to receive the Merchant Navy Medal. It’s absolutely vital that seafarers have a voice, are listened to by the industry and seen by society.
I’m glad I am able to shine a light on the important work that seafarers do and I’ll continue to champion them in the years to come.
Also receiving the medal are 4 sailors who went beyond the call of duty and put the safety of others before their own.
Captain Richard Gascoyne Kirby from Exeter and his rescue boat crew of 3 sailors – Coxswain Ben Owen Bramwell from Leicestershire, Trystan Tanner from Bicester and Bosun Ashley Oliver West from Worcester – answered the distress call when a sinking vessel sailing by the coast of Italy issued its mayday call.
As the only vessel able to attend other than the Greek coastguard, the brave crewmen made the perilous journey in the Mediterranean in the dark of night and safely rescued over 100 people.
Captain Richard Gascoyne Kirby, Coxswain Ben Owen Bramwell, Trystan Tanner and Bosun Ashley Oliver West.
Captain Richard Gascoyne Kirby said:
After half a century at sea from Cadet to Master Mariner, working and living in an industry I care passionately about, I am honoured and humbled to receive such a prestigious award.
The award belongs to every member of my crew who rescued 100 souls last year near Greece in horrific circumstances.
This medal serves as a reminder that as seafarers we may be called upon at any time to help others, and I accept it on behalf of all those who dedicate themselves to the safety of life at sea.
The UK government is committed to improving seafarer welfare and works closely with charities, including Maritime UK, on initiatives to improve seafarer wellbeing both on land and at sea.
Sharon Coveney, Deputy Chief Executive of the Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB), said:
We are honoured and privileged to have such dedicated seafarers who work tirelessly to keep the global economy moving.
The 9 recipients are all unsung heroes and are hugely deserving to receive a medal of this high stature – we are thrilled for them all. Their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the industry is truly inspiring.
Ben Bailey, Director of Programme at The Mission to Seafarers, said:
The Merchant Navy Medal highlights the very best in British and Commonwealth seafaring. Steven Jones has been instrumental in framing the debate on seafarers’ mental health, and ensuring the profession evolves to build a resilient workforce and meet their wellbeing needs.
The Mission to Seafarers is delighted to have worked with Steven on a number of issues over the years, most notably the Seafarers’ Happiness Index which remains an important barometer for social change in our industry. We congratulate Steven and all recipients receiving this worthy and important national honour.
The annual Merchant Navy Day takes place on 3 September 2024 and celebrates the contributions and vital role of the merchant navy in global trade and national security. The Merchant Navy is made up of British merchant ships that transport cargo and people during times of peace and war.
Recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service will receive their medal on 5 November in a ceremony with HRH Princess Anne.
