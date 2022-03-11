Heroin smuggling lorry passenger jailed

Austrian who brought heroin worth £250,000 into the UK sentenced to five years in prison.

A man who attempted to smuggle heroin worth almost a quarter of a million pounds into the UK has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Aleksandar Kuzmanovic, 27, from Austria, was stopped at Dover Eastern Docks where he was a passenger in a lorry travelling from Belgium.

The cab of the vehicle was searched by Border Force officials and a bag was discovered with a number of cling film packages inside.

The packages were tested by experts who found they contained almost five kilos of heroin with a purity of between 38 and 53%. The drugs would have been worth at least £238,000 at street level.

Kuzmanovic admitted at the scene that the drugs were his and his wallet was also found inside the bag.

He stated that he believed the drugs were cannabis and was transporting them to pay off debts.

Kuzmanovic pleaded guilty to attempting to import a class A drug on 28 September.

He was recently (9 March) sentenced to five years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court.

NCA branch commander Mark Howes recently said:

“This was a crude attempt to bring heroin into the UK with Kuzmanovic making very minimal attempts to hide his drug smuggling. “Heroin ends up in the hands of county lines gangs, bringing violence and exploitation to the streets. “We will continue to work closely with our Border Force partners to disrupt the supply of heroin into the country from our borders.”

Dave Smith, Regional Director Border Force South East & Europe, recently said: