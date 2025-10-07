Cabinet Office
Heroism and bravery rewarded in latest Gallantry Awards List
The latest Gallantry Awards were yesterday announced, with 20 extraordinary people being awarded one of three types of awards; The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.
- 20 extraordinary people have been awarded a Gallantry Award yesterday for their courage and bravery.
- The awards include 2 George Medals, 3 King’s Gallantry Medals and 15 King’s Commendations for Bravery.
- The list includes Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Richard O’Brien, Alicia Richards and Molly Bulmer.
Gallantry Awards are given out to people in recognition for their courage and bravery in the face of danger. Three of the awards on the list are being awarded posthumously, and will be presented to the individuals’ next of kin.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer yesterday said:
This is what true courage looks like. In moments of unimaginable danger, these extraordinary people acted with selflessness and bravery that speaks to the very best of who we are as a nation.
We owe each of them – and their families – our deepest thanks. Their actions remind us of the strength and compassion that run through our communities.
I want to pay tribute to all of the recipients, including Grace O’Malley Kumar who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect her friend. Her legacy will live on as a powerful example of heroism.
Recipients receiving a gallantry award include:
Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who has received The George Medal for intervening in an armed attack in Nottingham on 13th June 2023.
Richard O’Brien has received the King’s Gallantry Medal for intervening in an armed attack in Barnet on 21 September 2021.
Alicia Richards and Molly Bulmer have received the King’s Commendation for Bravery after intervening in an armed attack at a school in Sheffield on 1 May 2024.
PC Mark Sutton and PC Thomas Dransfield have received the King’s Commendation for Bravery for rescuing a man falling from a bridge on 22 November 2023.
