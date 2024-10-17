HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Hertfordshire Constabulary prevents crime well but needs to improve crime recording
Hertfordshire Constabulary is good at crime prevention and deterrence, but there are serious concerns about how it records crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Hertfordshire Constabulary
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Hertfordshire Constabulary’s performance across nine areas. It found the service was ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in three areas, ‘requires improvement’ in four areas and ‘inadequate’ in one area.
HMICFRS said that the constabulary is continuing to pursue its prevention first strategy, with inspectors highlighting innovative examples of early intervention and activity to divert people away from crime. They said the constabulary communicates effectively with its communities, including those who interact less often with the police. The inspectorate also found that the constabulary records reasonable grounds for using stop and search, describing this as a significant improvement from the last inspection.
However, inspectors raised concerns about how the constabulary records crime. For example, it needs to address gaps in the systems and processes for recording all reports made by victims of crime. HMICFRS also found that the constabulary needs to improve how it investigates crime, making sure investigations are effective and appropriately supervised.
Inspectors also said the constabulary’s control room still has challenges in responding to the public. It needs to make sure it improves its 999 call-handling and attends non-emergency calls within set timescales.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher yesterday said:
“I have concerns about the performance of Hertfordshire Constabulary; in particular, in how it is recording data and its crime investigations. In view of these findings, I have been in contact with the chief constable, as I don’t underestimate how much improvement is needed.
“We found the constabulary was good at preventing crime, and we saw innovative examples of early intervention and diversionary activity. However, they were not always investigating crime thoroughly. And I am concerned that not all victims get the support they need and the most appropriate outcomes.
“The constabulary must take steps to improve its emergency call handling and make sure it attends non-emergency calls within set times. But I am aware senior leaders have insight into performance data and are already addressing these issues.
“We will continue to closely monitor the constabulary’s performance in these areas.”
Get the report
PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Hertfordshire Constabulary
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach.
- We have continued our intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years.
- We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- It isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded in this PEEL inspection and those from the previous cycle of PEEL inspections. This is because we have increased our focus on making sure forces are achieving appropriate outcomes for the public, and in some cases, we have changed the aspects of policing we inspect.
- Read more information about the PEEL assessment framework 2023-2025.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/hertfordshire-constabulary-prevents-crime-well-but-needs-to-improve-crime-recording/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Humberside Police congratulated for good performance but must improve the way it investigates crime17/10/2024 14:10:00
Humberside Police is outstanding at preventing crime and protecting vulnerable people, but it needs to improve the way it investigates crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Police forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour11/10/2024 09:15:00
Police forces must do more to tackle antisocial behaviour and understand its prevalence in their local communities, the police inspectorate has said.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Essex Police04/10/2024 15:20:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29: For consultation01/10/2024 11:10:00
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29. The consultation is open until Friday 25 October 2024.
Changes needed to ensure stalking victims get the right response from police30/09/2024 09:10:00
Significant changes are needed to improve the police response to reports of stalking, an investigation into a police super-complaint has found.
Staffordshire Police has made improvements, but further changes are needed25/09/2024 15:20:00
Staffordshire Police has made some progress since its previous inspection, but further improvements are needed, the police inspectorate has said.
Greater clarity on the definition of operational independence is needed to maintain police impartiality10/09/2024 15:20:00
An absence of the definition of operational independence can prove challenging for police chiefs, the police inspectorate has warned, as any form of improper political interference can affect the public’s perception of police impartiality.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Richmond upon Thames09/09/2024 10:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Richmond upon Thames.