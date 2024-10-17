Hertfordshire Constabulary prevents crime well but needs to improve crime recording

Hertfordshire Constabulary is good at crime prevention and deterrence, but there are serious concerns about how it records crime, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Hertfordshire Constabulary

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Hertfordshire Constabulary’s performance across nine areas. It found the service was ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in three areas, ‘requires improvement’ in four areas and ‘inadequate’ in one area.

HMICFRS said that the constabulary is continuing to pursue its prevention first strategy, with inspectors highlighting innovative examples of early intervention and activity to divert people away from crime. They said the constabulary communicates effectively with its communities, including those who interact less often with the police. The inspectorate also found that the constabulary records reasonable grounds for using stop and search, describing this as a significant improvement from the last inspection.

However, inspectors raised concerns about how the constabulary records crime. For example, it needs to address gaps in the systems and processes for recording all reports made by victims of crime. HMICFRS also found that the constabulary needs to improve how it investigates crime, making sure investigations are effective and appropriately supervised.

Inspectors also said the constabulary’s control room still has challenges in responding to the public. It needs to make sure it improves its 999 call-handling and attends non-emergency calls within set timescales.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher yesterday said:

“I have concerns about the performance of Hertfordshire Constabulary; in particular, in how it is recording data and its crime investigations. In view of these findings, I have been in contact with the chief constable, as I don’t underestimate how much improvement is needed. “We found the constabulary was good at preventing crime, and we saw innovative examples of early intervention and diversionary activity. However, they were not always investigating crime thoroughly. And I am concerned that not all victims get the support they need and the most appropriate outcomes. “The constabulary must take steps to improve its emergency call handling and make sure it attends non-emergency calls within set times. But I am aware senior leaders have insight into performance data and are already addressing these issues. “We will continue to closely monitor the constabulary’s performance in these areas.”

