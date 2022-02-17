National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Herts teen left without proper SEND support for three years
A teenager on the autism spectrum was left without a significant proportion of his agreed special educational needs support for up to three years by Hertfordshire County Council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
The teenager, who attends a mainstream secondary school, should have received a range of support according to his Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan. This included four hours of academic support every half term. However between September 2020 and July 2021 he received less than three hours in total.
The boy also needed help with his social skills but this was not provided at all over the same time, or during an earlier period between September 2018 and April 2019.
The council also failed to provide the assessed support for his emotional wellbeing, resulting in nothing being in place between May 2019 and March 2020, and it not being fully provided until March 2021.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“For many children and young people with autism spectrum conditions, emotional and social help can be just as important to their wellbeing as the academic assistance they should receive.
“In this case, the boy’s mother has told us this loss of support has left her son distressed, with low self-esteem and feeling socially isolated. He struggles to access learning in the classroom as he approaches a key point in his education.
“I am pleased the council has accepted the faults I have found during my investigation, and hope the lengthy recommendations it will comply with should help this boy and others like him in the county.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s role is to remedy injustice and share learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the boy and his family and pay them £500 to recognise their frustration and distress. It will also pay the teenager £2,900 for the special education provision he lost and a further £250 for the uncertainty of what provision he might have further been entitled to between May and July 2020.
The council has also agreed to arrange for the boy to receive an extra 24 hours of one-to-one support with a subject specialist in each of his four core subject areas to account for the time he missed, and arrange for a senior officer to review the provision now in place for the boy to ensure it continues to be delivered properly.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to remind officers of their duties and the requirements placed upon them when working with children and young people who have EHC Plans.
Downloads
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Wembley care provider found at fault by Ombudsman refuses to apologise to family07/02/2022 12:33:00
A Wembley care provider has refused to apologise to a family for providing poor quality care because it was the late owner’s dying wish not to do so.
Councillor’s decision to put brakes on housing development flawed, says Ombudsman19/01/2022 11:25:00
A Haringey man was left in limbo for six years while the council decided whether to buy his house and develop the land around it, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman heard.
London council set to learn from how it handled COVID business grants14/01/2022 16:15:00
Camden Council has agreed to reconsider how it will deal with businesses that missed out on COVID grants following an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Over 118,000 people denied compensation from DWP after benefits error cut payments13/01/2022 14:15:00
Over 118,000 people with disabilities and health problems are facing injustice by the Department of Work and Pensions after being denied the right to compensation following a government blunder over benefit payments, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has said today.
Ombudsman responds to findings of Health and Social Care Committee report: Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic07/01/2022 13:20:00
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, Rob Behrens, has responded to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report, 'Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic'.
Family of disabled boy left without housing adaptations because of council delay10/12/2021 12:20:00
Haringey council took so long to complete adaptations to a disabled boy’s home that he had outgrown the proposals, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation has heard.
Annual Report details how Ombudsman adapted during the pandemic10/12/2021 11:20:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2020-21, welcoming the resilience of its staff in a challenging year for everyone.