Hezbollah faces an uncertain future after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah

EXPERT COMMENT

Israel’s killing of Nasrallah has dealt a devastating blow to Hezbollah. Where it goes from here is highly uncertain.

No matter how deep Hezbollah’s bench is, the killing of its top leader Hassan Nasrallah following an Israeli airstrike against the southern suburbs of Beirut is a devastating blow to the organization – undoubtedly the worst in its history.

Hezbollah has navigated moments of peril since its inception in 1982. It fought Israel, one of the world’s mightiest armies, for more than 18 years to liberate southern Lebanon, finally achieved in 2000.

In 2005, Hezbollah lost Syria’s direct patronage when the latter was forced to withdraw its troops from Lebanon following a Lebanese popular uprising and US-led international pressure. The group had to adjust internally and instead of pushing for Lebanese unity, it elected to replace Syrian rule of Lebanon with its own – never easy nor smart given Lebanon’s sectarian makeup and system of checks and balances, which have frustrated the attempts of any single group seeking to control politics in Beirut.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.