HGV seized as Bradford waste site investigation continues

The Environment Agency has seized an HGV as part of its investigation into an illegal waste site in Bradford.

Environment Agency officers investigating an illegal waste site in Bradford have seized a heavy goods vehicle connected to the site.

The HGV was seized in a rural location between Todmorden and Bacup on the border of Yorkshire and Lancashire on Wednesday (8 July) as officers continue work to track down those involved.

It is suspected of being involved in waste movements connected to the illegal dump at Midland Road.

The site was first reported to the Environment Agency last Wednesday (1 July) and investigating officers estimate several thousand tonnes of mixed household and commercial waste had been dumped.

Image shows HGV being seized

Investigation ‘continues at pace’

Ben Hocking, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Our investigation into this disgusting illegal dumping continues at pace. We are following a number of leads and this has included seizing an HGV connected to waste movements. Waste crime will not be tolerated and we’ll continue to work closely with our partners to track down those involved.

Officers from the Environment Agency – which is working with partners at Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – continue to visit the site to understand more about the type and quantity of waste dumped on the land and gather evidence.

The landowner has also been identified and officers are liaising with them to ensure the site is secure.

The Environment Agency is appealing for information from the public – anyone who saw anything or has information which may help the investigation is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

The Environment Agency is stepping up its action on waste crime as part of its new 10 Point Plan – including acting early to address illegal activity before it becomes established.

Under the 10 point plan, the Environment Agency is building on existing work and partnerships and the focused, sustained programme of action strengthens prevention, improves detection and delivers more consistent enforcement.

Things people can do to help: