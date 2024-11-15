Insolvency Service
HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited – trading as Homebase - in administration: information for employees and creditors
On 13 November 2024 HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited trading as Homebase entered administration. This page gives information on how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor.
On 13 November 2024 HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited, operating under the brand Homebase, entered administration and Gavin Park, Gavin Maher and Adele Macleod of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited were appointed as Joint Administrators. Homebase has c.3600 employees and 133 stores across the UK.
Immediately following the appointment, the Joint Administrators acting for Homebase completed a sale of up to 70 UK stores, the brand and IP to CDS (Superstores International) trading as The Range and wilko, which is expected to secure up to c.1,600 jobs. Homebase stores will continue to trade until handed over to CDS. This follows the sale of 11 UK stores to Sainsbury’s, with completion expected on a further three. The remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal whilst the Joint Administrators continue discussions with interested parties.
There will not be any immediate redundancies whilst the Administrators urgently assess the position of the Companies. All employee wages and benefits will be paid for their period of employment. Customer orders will still be fulfilled as far as possible, and arrangements will be put in place to allow gift vouchers to be used.
This will be a worrying time for employees, as well as creditors. Government will do all it can to support them.
If you are an employee or creditor of HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited, this page will provide you with advice and information.
Information for employees
In the event of dismissal
If you are dismissed, you might be entitled to statutory redundancy pay, arrears of pay, compensatory notice pay and holiday pay from the Insolvency Service.
Information about your rights, how to apply and how we calculate payments is available on GOV.UK.
Who is eligible
You can apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy and other payments if you worked for HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited under an employment contract and have been dismissed.
Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the administrator to register as creditors.
Company directors
Check if you can apply for redundancy payments if you have been dismissed and were a director.
How to apply
Following your dismissal, the administrators will write to all dismissed employees to provide them with the relevant information to make a claim for redundancy payments.
The administrators will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (example: CN12345678). Once you have this information, you can apply online.
Employees can contact the administrators at: Homebaseemployees@teneo.com
Paying your claim
On average it takes 12 days to process and pay claims. However, sometimes we need to get additional information from the individual or from the administrator, which can take a bit of time. We’ll contact you directly if we need anything further from you. We always try to pay eligible claims within six weeks of receiving the application.
To allow us to deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible, please do not contact us to check the status of your application until after the six weeks have passed.
Getting help with your application for redundancy payments
If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.
When calling, please have your case reference number (Example: CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.
You can also contact us using our online contact form
If you need to email us after submitting your claim, only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.
Other support available to you
Information about helping you find work and claim benefits.
Factsheet: finding a new job, managing your finances and benefits available to you (PDF, 487 KB, 2 pages)
Information for creditors and suppliers
If you were a supplier to HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited and are owed money you should register as a creditor. You are a creditor if:
- you have not been paid for goods or services you have supplied
- you have paid HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited for goods or services that you have not received
You can contact the administrators by emailing: Homebase@teneo.com
