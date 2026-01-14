National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Hidden spine fractures could be spotted earlier after NICE recommendation
NICE is recommending that quick spine checks are added to routine bone scans to help spot hidden fractures earlier and prevent serious complications.
Around 70% of spine fractures caused by osteoporosis currently go undiagnosed because they often cause no obvious symptoms at first.
Adding a quick spine check, called a vertebral fracture assessment (VFA), to routine bone scans takes just a few minutes and could allow preventive measures to be taken to avoid significant pain and disability from bone breaks later in life. Spotting hidden fractures early means doctors can offer bone-strengthening treatment to prevent further breaks, maintaining quality of life.
In the draft osteoporosis guideline launching for consultation yesterday (13 January 2026), we recommended healthcare practitioners consider offering these checks during dual energy X ray absorptiometry (DXA) bone mineral density scans, in people aged 50 and over. Evidence shows it is a cost-effective measure as it can be done on the same scanner during the same visit.
People considered at risk of fragility fractures are usually risk assessed by completing a risk prediction tool (either FRAX or QFracture) and if they have a risk score of 10% or more are offered a DXA scan. However, the draft guidance recommends that DXA scans are automatically offered without the need for a risk assessment tool to people who have had either a previous hip or vertebral fragility fracture, or 2 or more fragility fractures, because it is likely they will have a risk score of more than 10%.
Osteoporosis affects approximately 3.5 million people in the UK, with around 2.95 million in England. It is when your bones lose strength and become more likely to break and it develops slowly over several years. It is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break.
Fractures of the vertebra, the individual bones in the spine, are one of the most common types of osteoporosis-related fracture and signal the increased likelihood of further bone problems later. Currently in the UK, approximately 549,000 new fragility fractures occur each year, including 105,000 hip fractures, 86,000 vertebral fractures, and 358,000 other fractures.
The updated recommendations come as the NHS rolls out 13 new DXA bone scanners in hospitals across England, delivering an extra 29,000 scans per year.
Vertebral fractures can have a devastating impact of people’s quality of life. Introducing vertebral fracture assessments during routine bone density scans will help healthcare professionals get the right care to people sooner.
Eric Power, interim director of the centre for guidelines
Eric continues, "Osteoporosis affects millions in England, and this guidance will help healthcare professionals target care towards those people at highest risk, improving their quality of life while making efficient use of NHS resources."
You can now review and comment on this draft guideline. The consultation closes on 23 February 2026 at 5pm.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/hidden-spine-fractures-could-be-spotted-earlier-after-nice-recommendation
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Thousands more people with advanced bowel cancer to benefit as NICE approves bevacizumab biosimilars24/12/2025 12:05:00
More than 7,000 people in England will now be able to access to a life-extending treatment for advanced bowel cancer.
NICE announces Professor Jonathan Benger CBE as new chief executive16/12/2025 14:15:00
NICE Chairman, Sharmila Nebhrajani, yesterday announced Professor Jonathan Benger CBE as incoming chief executive, with effect from Friday 19 December 2025 taking over from Dr Samantha Roberts.
Seven digital platforms supporting at home cardiac rehab given conditional recommendations04/12/2025 17:05:00
People with heart disease will be able to do their recovery sessions from home rather than travelling for rehabilitation appointments after our independent committee conditionally recommended 7 digital platforms for use in the NHS.
Changes to NICE’s cost-effectiveness thresholds confirmed02/12/2025 11:15:00
The government yesterday (1 December 2025) announced that it will increase the thresholds NICE uses in evaluations of new medicines to decide which are cost-effective for use in the NHS.
Hundreds could benefit from life saving blood cancer treatment recommended by NICE26/11/2025 16:05:00
People with a rare and aggressive blood cancer will benefit from a potentially life saving treatment, following NICE’s recommendation of a CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) treatment developed by a British spinout company.
New sepsis guideline targets faster, tailored treatments to benefit patients20/11/2025 17:10:00
Patients aged 16 or over with suspected sepsis will receive more tailored treatment under updated NICE guidance published today.
New AI tools could help save lives by spotting warning signs of bowel cancer earlier20/11/2025 14:30:00
Five smart technologies that act as a "second pair of eyes" during bowel examinations have been conditionally recommended by NICE for NHS use, potentially helping doctors spot harmful growths that could turn into cancer.
NICE’s backing of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone could help thousands and save the NHS millions30/10/2025 16:20:00
Our landmark review demonstrates a new approach to keeping NHS care up-to-date and could benefit thousands of adults with metastatic prostate cancer.
Preparing for the next breakthroughs in liver disease treatments28/10/2025 09:15:00
With no licensed treatments for MASH, a serious liver condition affecting 3 million in the UK, NICE has co-developed a framework with patients, clinicians, and industry to accelerate access to promising new medicines.