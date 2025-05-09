Innovate UK
|Printable version
Higgs Centre for Innovation celebrates £25 million in investment
Edinburgh's business incubation centre marks significant milestone.
Companies based at the Higgs Centre for Innovation in Edinburgh have secured over £25 million in funding since the business incubation centre opened in 2018, creating over 150 jobs.
This achievement highlights Higgs’ role in supporting young businesses and fostering growth and innovation in the space and technology sectors in Scotland.
Over the last seven years the Higgs centre has incubated a total of 28 companies, with 10 currently in residence.
Impressively, 26 of these companies remain active, reflecting a remarkably good 93% survival rate (much higher than the national average).
Business support
The Higgs centre is part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).
It is co-located with the UK Astronomy Technology Centre and The University of Edinburgh’s Institute for Astronomy at the Royal Observatory Edinburgh.
This location offers tenants access to labs, cleanrooms and state-of-the-art equipment, including space qualification testing capabilities, alongside specialist advice and guidance.
Impact
The collective impact of these companies is substantial.
The companies have a total employee count of over 150 people, contributing to the local and national economy.
Economic analysis reveals that each Higgs company generates an average gross value added of £498,000 each year.
This has resulted in a total economic impact of £13 million per year from the 26 active companies.
Supported sectors
The STFC Business Incubation programme at the Higgs centre has assisted start-ups on the start of their journey.
The start-ups specialise in a range of areas, including:
- artificial intelligence
- robotics
- photonics
- rocket propulsion
- avionics
- aquaculture
- data analytics
- prosthetics
Game changing incubation
One such company currently raising investment, Robocean, builds subsea robotics to replenish seagrass meadows.
In the last century, Earth has lost almost one third of its global seagrass coverage and restoring these ecosystems has been very difficult until now.
Niall McGrath, Chief Executive Officer at Robocean, said:
Seagrass meadows are the beating heart of our oceans.
Like a Swiss army knife they have a tool for every occasion, supporting biodiversity, capturing CO2, and reducing coastal erosion.
Our incubation at The Higgs Centre has been game changing, thanks to their support we can move faster than ever before.
Our access to laboratories and expertise has allowed us to quickly design, build and test our prototypes on the fly.
No matter what challenge we are facing, there is always someone to help.
Future growth
STFC’s Dr Julian Dines, Head of Innovation at the Higgs centre, said:
We’re very proud to have reached such a significant milestone with over £25 million in investment raised while creating over 150 jobs.
The Higgs Centre’s role is to support small businesses and start-ups by providing them with access to the necessary knowledge, technical skills and facilities to move onto the next stage of their development.
We look forward to continued growth in the tech sector, more successes and additional investments in the near future.
Nurturing tech start-ups
Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said:
Scotland has a rich history in innovation and technology and the Higgs Centre for Innovation in Edinburgh exemplifies this success, helping Scottish businesses secure over £25 million in investment and create over 150 jobs.
Through our Plan for Change the UK Government is continuing to nurture our tech startups, building on our enviable international reputation, and shaping a future where Scottish ingenuity help to power economic growth across the country.
Ruairidh Henderson, Startup Incubation Manager at the Higgs centre, said:
It’s fulfilling to see the tremendous efforts of our early-stage companies being justly rewarded with patient capital, allowing them to create further opportunities as they grow.
Scotland is undoubtedly a great place to be an entrepreneur right now.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/higgs-centre-for-innovation-celebrates-25-million-in-investment/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
AHRC and German Research Foundation renew research partnership09/05/2025 09:20:00
AHRC and DFG have extended their bilateral funding agreement for a further five rounds.
Sweden and the UK join the LOFAR ERIC05/05/2025 09:15:00
The UK, along with Sweden, has joined the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope project as full members after many years as collaborative partners.
Pea breakthrough could transform global farming and sustainability28/04/2025 09:15:00
More than 160 years after Mendel’s pea experiments, scientists have created a powerful genetic map that could revolutionise farming and food production.
UK research network to unlock gut, immune and brain health links25/04/2025 09:10:00
A groundbreaking UK research network has been launched to uncover how gut health influences the brain, immune system and mental wellbeing.
£9 million investment fuels groundbreaking bioscience research17/04/2025 16:15:00
From unlocking the secrets of animal movement to tackling antimicrobial resistance, UK’s brightest bioscience minds are pushing the boundaries of innovation.
Modelling the impact of solar radiation modification04/04/2025 11:05:00
New research to model the risks and impact of using solar radiation modification (SRM) to build understanding of the radical process and address evidence gaps.
AI in healthcare: the future of medical support04/04/2025 10:05:00
STFC welcomes three start-ups aiming to transform healthcare using artificial intelligence (AI).
UKRI challenge reveals impact on plastic packaging sustainability04/04/2025 09:05:00
UKRI’s Smart Sustainable Packaging (SSPP) Challenge, has revealed new data on its sizeable impact on UK plastic packaging sustainability and circularity.