Higgs Centre for Innovation celebrates £25 million in investment

Companies based at the Higgs Centre for Innovation in Edinburgh have secured over £25 million in funding since the business incubation centre opened in 2018, creating over 150 jobs.

This achievement highlights Higgs’ role in supporting young businesses and fostering growth and innovation in the space and technology sectors in Scotland.

Over the last seven years the Higgs centre has incubated a total of 28 companies, with 10 currently in residence.

Impressively, 26 of these companies remain active, reflecting a remarkably good 93% survival rate (much higher than the national average).

Business support

The Higgs centre is part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

It is co-located with the UK Astronomy Technology Centre and The University of Edinburgh’s Institute for Astronomy at the Royal Observatory Edinburgh.

This location offers tenants access to labs, cleanrooms and state-of-the-art equipment, including space qualification testing capabilities, alongside specialist advice and guidance.

Impact

The collective impact of these companies is substantial.

The companies have a total employee count of over 150 people, contributing to the local and national economy.

Economic analysis reveals that each Higgs company generates an average gross value added of £498,000 each year.

This has resulted in a total economic impact of £13 million per year from the 26 active companies.

Supported sectors

The STFC Business Incubation programme at the Higgs centre has assisted start-ups on the start of their journey.

The start-ups specialise in a range of areas, including:

artificial intelligence

robotics

photonics

rocket propulsion

avionics

aquaculture

data analytics

prosthetics

Game changing incubation

One such company currently raising investment, Robocean, builds subsea robotics to replenish seagrass meadows.

In the last century, Earth has lost almost one third of its global seagrass coverage and restoring these ecosystems has been very difficult until now.

Niall McGrath, Chief Executive Officer at Robocean, said:

Seagrass meadows are the beating heart of our oceans. Like a Swiss army knife they have a tool for every occasion, supporting biodiversity, capturing CO2, and reducing coastal erosion. Our incubation at The Higgs Centre has been game changing, thanks to their support we can move faster than ever before. Our access to laboratories and expertise has allowed us to quickly design, build and test our prototypes on the fly. No matter what challenge we are facing, there is always someone to help.