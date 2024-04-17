High pressure building for the weekend

After what feels like weeks and indeed months of wind and rain, there is some good news on the horizon.

This week sees an improving picture, with high pressure becoming increasingly dominant over the weekend and bringing dry, more settled conditions for many.

The change does happen slowly though. Wednesday sees a chilly start, with a warm front bringing showers to northeastern and eastern areas. Through the morning and into the afternoon, the cloud will build once again. There will be showers in some places, but elsewhere things stay dry, cloudy and rather cool.

An area of low pressure moves in from the north on Thursday morning, bringing some longer spells of rain and windy conditions to the north of the UK. Drier for parts of the south and southwest, with some sunshine here.

Friday sees that cold front clearing, with clouds and outbreaks of rain subsiding and bringing a mostly fine day to many, with average temperatures.

High pressure for the weekend

Finally on Saturday, some much awaited high pressure moves in from the Atlantic. It’s a cold start though, with the possibility of some frost, especially in the north. Light winds and sunshine will make the day feel rather pleasant for many, even if temperatures don’t read very high, mid-teens at best.

The southwest is likely to see the most prolonged sunshine. There is some cloud and rain expected in the far north of Scotland and Northern Ireland, but for most, it’s a fine and dry day. Cold overnight with a frost most likely in southern areas.

High pressure is still in place on Sunday, although showers are possible in some northerly and eastern areas. Probably cloudier overall than Saturday, especially in the north and east but still enjoying some sunny spells too. That milder air spreads across the UK, with temperatures up a touch compared to Saturday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “Don’t expect a heatwave. Temperatures will be close, or a little above average but feeling warm in the sunshine and light winds. The high will also bring with it a good deal of dry weather for most of the country, although some northern and perhaps eastern areas will see a little rain at times.”

Further ahead

While high pressure is likely to stay close to the UK next week, it is expected to drift west, and this could allow some cooler weather and showers back into some eastern areas especially.

