High resolution Met Office forecast on Windy.com

The Met Office UKV high resolution model output is now freely available on Windy.com.

Windy.com users can now visualise the most detailed forecast available for the UK, with the Met Office UKV 2km model output now available on web and app.

Windy.com, which has 61m monthly website visits worldwide1, takes raw model output from a number of weather forecasters around the world and visualises it for users to see how the forecast is playing out to help them plan their lives.

Windy.com users looking for a UK forecast will see ‘UKV’ as a forecast option to use Met Office data, the highest resolution available for the UK with a resolution of 2km.

Met Office Markets Director Ian Cameron said: “As the UK’s meteorological service it’s crucial that we work proactively with partners to provide expert Met Office data and information wherever people get their weather forecast.

“Met Office model output on Windy.com provides users with enhanced detail at an improved resolution, helping make sure everyone has access to the forecast information they need to make better decisions to stay safe and thrive.”

Numerical weather prediction models are the foundation of any modern weather forecast. They work by splitting the atmosphere into boxes from the surface all the way up to 70km above the earth. By using observations as a starting point, the complex computer models project how the atmosphere will change over time. By looking at smaller and smaller boxes the model creates higher resolution output which gives a greater detail on the weather that can be expected. The 2km boxes used in the UKV model shown on Windy.com provide an exceptional level of detail across the whole of the UK.

Improved detail from high resolution models such as UKV leads to greater accuracy in our forecasts as geographical features such as hills, mountains and coastlines are better understood by the model. Features such as this can affect the weather so having a model that understands these intricacies is crucial to improved forecast accuracy.

David Polášek from Windy.com, said: "Bringing together the Met Office and Windy.com to provide the highest resolution weather forecast possible for the UK is a combination of two great respected entities that will benefit the people of the British Isles, who will get one of the best local models in the world in our unique visual presentation. It also fulfils the goal we set ourselves - to develop the best professional app in the world. We look forward to getting feedback from UK users and to further developing the collaboration."

Met Office data for over 20 variables including temperature, wind, rainfall, and cloud will be available for free to all users. Windy.com premium subscribers will have data updates every six hours, while free users will have updates every 12 hours.

The Windy.com app is available to download for free from Google Play for Android and the Apple App store for iPhone.

1Figures from Similarweb.com January 2023