High school teacher guilty of child sex offences against pupils

A teacher has recently been found guilty of child sex offences against two pupils at the school where she worked.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, who taught at a Manchester high school, claimed there was no sexual contact between her and the first schoolboy and claimed sexual contact did not take place with the second boy until he was 16 and after she had been dismissed from the school.

On 15 October 2021, after Joynes arranged for a 15-year-old boy to stay overnight at her home, she took him to the Trafford Centre where she bought him a £345 belt. They then returned to her flat and engaged in sexual intercourse.

When she was arrested, she made no comment in her police interview. She was then charged with sexual activity with a child and suspended from her teaching job.

Whilst suspended and on bail in respect of those offences, a second 15-year-old boy was targeted by Joynes. The pair engaged in a sexual relationship, which only ended when Joynes became pregnant.

Once again Joynes refused to comment when interviewed by police.

Joynes later admitted that she became involved with the first boy after she gave him most of the digits of her phone number and he guessed the rest. She denied that any sexual contact had taken place between them.

She admitted that the second boy had been to her flat when he was 15 but claimed no sexual contact took place until he had reached the age of 16 and she no longer worked at the school.

Following a nine day trial at Manchester Crown Court, Joynes was found guilty of six sexual offences against the two boys.

Sentencing will take place on 4 July 2024.

Jane Wilson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.

“Joynes was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching and safeguarding children. She abused her position to groom and ultimately sexually exploit schoolboys. Her behaviour has had a lasting impact on them.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages sent by Joynes and CCTV footage.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the prosecution. Joynes will now face the consequences of her actions.”