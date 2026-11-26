Chatham House
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High spending, low impact: Can Germany’s defence policy deliver on strategic ambition – and deter Russia?
EXPERT COMMENT
An unpopular government must train its civil service how to deliver a strategy at a time of technological upheaval – while persuading a sceptical public. It has some resources to draw on.
The significant increase in German defence spending since 2022 has been celebrated as a success story for European security. Germany has the stated ambition to become the largest land power in Europe, with a core defence budget set to rise to 3.5 per cent of GDP by 2029.
To support this effort, some initial procurement reforms are already taking place: plans were unveiled earlier in the year to reform the defence procurement agency. But Germany still struggles with the strategic and cultural transformation across society that will be necessary to realize its ambitions.
In its political and military leadership, there is an incomplete understanding of how German deterrence is meant to work, what kind of a future conflict to expect and as a result, what systems Germany needs to acquire. That risks making the increased defence spending inefficient, undermining fragile public support for rearmament. And it could send confusing signals to industry.
The challenge is complex. And it comes at a time of technological, political and strategic upheaval. But Germany has important resources to draw on.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/11/high-spending-low-impact-can-germanys-defence-policy-deliver-strategic-ambition-and-deter
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