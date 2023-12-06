Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
High streets levelled up with £7 million funding boost
Government launches new High Street Accelerators pilot to help communities and councils join up on long-term regeneration
Ten struggling high streets will take part in a new government pilot – the High Street Accelerators programme - to create partnerships that empower residents and community organisations to work together on long-term regeneration plans.
The funding will help communities partner with local authorities and businesses to address some of the biggest challenges facing their high streets – building on wider action to tackle empty shops, anti-social behaviour and a lack of visitors.
These 10 areas to be called High Street Accelerators will receive an initial £2.37 million to kickstart their partnerships – a total of £237,000 each. They can also apply for a share of up to £5 million to improve their high streets’ green spaces and create more pleasant environments for residents to meet and socialise.
This £7 million will be spent over the next two years and the impact will be evaluated to inform future government policy and support for left-behind high streets, building on larger interventions like the £1.1 billion Long-Term Plan for Towns.
Minister for Levelling Up Jacob Young said:
It has been a tough few years for our high streets following the pandemic and the changes we’ve seen in consumer behaviour.
We know that local people know what’s best for their area, and we’re keen to understand the benefits that High Street Accelerators could bring working with local businesses and their communities.
These Accelerators will complement other interventions like High Street Rental Auctions, empowering local people to tackle vacancy and other issues on their high streets.
The High Street Accelerators Pilot Programme was announced in March 2023 as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan. It will complement other interventions designed to revive England’s high streets such as the High Streets Task Force which is helping local leaders to regenerate their areas, and changing planning rules so councils have greater certainty.
New regulations to be introduced next year will also give local authorities more powers to work with landlords to rent out vacant properties on high streets. The High Street Rental Auctions regulations will allow councils to sell off the rental rights for empty properties to willing tenants, such as businesses and community groups.
Along with High Street Accelerators, this will incentivise and empower local people to tackle vacant buildings, enabling local communities to reinvent their high streets for the future.
Areas receiving funding as part of the High Street Accelerators programme:
- Abingdon Street and Queen Street in Blackpool
- Stoke Town Centre in Stoke-on-Trent
- Queen Street with Blackburn Road and Church Street in Great Harwood Town Centre in Hyndburn
- Scunthorpe High Street in North Lincolnshire
- Union Street and Yorkshire Street in Oldham Town Centre
- The Stepney area of Beverley Road in Hull
- King William Street in Blackburn Town Centre in Blackburn with Darwen
- Grimsby Town Centre in North East Lincolnshire
- Dovercourt Town Centre in Tendring
- Hyde Town Centre in Tameside
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/high-streets-levelled-up-with-7-million-funding-boost
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New planning rules to boost solar rollout and slash energy bills30/11/2023 17:20:00
Homeowners will be able to install rooftop solar panels more easily without costly planning delays.
Over 1,200 new homes for rough sleepers30/11/2023 15:10:00
People at risk of homelessness will be helped into stable, long-term accommodation thanks to nearly £150 million of government funding.
Leasehold reforms give more rights and protections to homeowners28/11/2023 12:10:00
Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill yesterday introduced to Parliament will give homeowners a fairer deal, and greater rights and protections.
Autumn Statement drives forward mission to level up27/11/2023 15:33:00
A major £450 million pound levelling up package revealed at this week’s Autumn Statement.
£122million to breathe new life into Scottish towns and cities22/11/2023 15:22:00
Six projects are awarded grants from round three of the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund to support major regeneration and transport projects.
£111 million awarded to Wales from the Levelling Up Fund21/11/2023 13:17:00
Seven projects are awarded grants from round three of Levelling Up Fund to support long-term regeneration and growth.
£1 billion boost for levelling up: government backs 55 transformational local projects across the UK21/11/2023 12:10:00
55 local projects awarded share of nearly £1 billion from Round 3 of government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund, to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities
Protections for families and crack down on rogue landlords16/11/2023 13:10:00
Private landlords banned from having ‘no DSS’ and ‘no children’ policies and Decent Homes Standard introduced in the private rented sector for the first time