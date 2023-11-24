Think Tanks
High student and skilled migration supported by public, says IPPR
Yesterday’s statistics from the ONS and the Home Office on migration reveal that:
- Net migration was 672,000 in the year ending June 2023.
- The methodology has been revised since the last release: estimates now suggest that net migration peaked at a level of 745,000 in the year 2022.
- High net migration is largely driven by a rise in migration of skilled workers and students, including a rise in dependants.
- Net migration appears to have peaked in 2022, and numbers are expected to continue to fall in the coming years. This is because higher immigration will be followed by higher emigration, with students likely to leave after their studies or a short period of work.
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“Net migration continues to remain high, driven by a surge in skilled workers and students from non-EU countries, but for each of the main components of the recent rise – students, skilled workers, and humanitarian routes – there is strong public support. This is especially the case for the health and care visa, where a majority of the public favour more nurses and doctors coming to the UK.
“There are, however, clear warning signs about the high numbers of care workers being recruited from abroad, with reports of serious exploitation of migrant care workers. To address the workforce crisis in social care, what we need is investment in higher pay and conditions in the sector – which is down to the government to provide.”
