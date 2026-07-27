High Value Property Surcharge risks “confusion, cost and complexity” for councils, warns LGA

Councils should not be used to run a national tax for high-value properties that could be expensive for councils, confusing for residents and damaging to local accountability, the Local Government Association warns.

The Government’s High Value Council Tax Surcharge (HVCTS) is proposed as a new national tax on homes valued above £2 million. It would be set entirely by central government.

However, under the plans, councils would be responsible for billing, collecting and enforcing the surcharge, despite having no control over the tax rate, eligibility rules or exemptions. Councils would also need to identify liable owners, administer deferrals, manage appeals, and pursue debt recovery – including from overseas owners. But councils will not retain the income they collect, and it will instead be returned to Government.

In its consultation response to the plans, the LGA, which represents councils across England, said this would create “a complex, costly and inefficient parallel system” to the current council tax system, with significant staffing, legal and technology costs, and risks leaving councils out of pocket if Government does not fully fund the new burdens.

While the Government has said the revenue raised will support local government services, government has provided little detail about how this will work. For example, whether this funding will be additional rather than offset by reductions elsewhere.

The LGA’s consultation response also raises concerns that: