High-achieving disadvantaged students are far less likely to sit and pass the 11+

Disadvantaged students are less likely than their more advantaged peers with similar attainment to sit entrance exams for selective schools, a study led by UCL and Zhejiang University finds

The disadvantaged students who do take the exam are also less likely to pass it then their more advantaged peers of similar attainment on other exams.

Currently, pupils who wish to attend a selective school have to opt-in to sit the 11+ test. The researchers found that making the test opt-out, rather than op-in, would only deliver a small boost to the representation of disadvantaged pupils in selective school. On that basis, the researchers argue that small changes to the selection process, such as broadening the number of students who sit the test, fails to deal with the deeper issues of socioeconomic disadvantage in selective education.

Researchers from the UCL Institute of Education and Zhejiang University carried out a detailed analysis of local administrative data from Kent to examine barriers to accessing selective education in England.

Families in Kent can enter their children into assessments, known as the 11+, to try securing a place at one of the county’s 32 grammar schools. In Kent, the 11+ is made up of English, mathematics, and reasoning tests, plus a written exercise.

Socioeconomically disadvantaged students are less likely to apply for selective schools: in Kent, 27% of students are eligible for free school meals (FSM)*, but these children represent just 15.6% of 11+ entrants in the county.

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