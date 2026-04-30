High-attaining maths pupils do better when grouped by attainment

Secondary school pupils with high prior attainment in maths make slower progress when placed in mixed-attainment maths classes, a new study from UCL and the Education Endowment Foundation finds.

IStock: Credit: Ridofranz

The researchers found that setting – grouping students into classes by attainment – in maths does not appear to significantly harm the attainment of low-prior attaining or socio-economically disadvantaged secondary school students.

The study, which was commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) to provide up-to-date evidence from English schools, compared the attainment and self-confidence of Year 7 and Year 8 pupils (aged 11-13) taught in mixed-attainment classes with those taught in classes set by prior attainment across 97 schools.

The research team, led by Professor Becky Taylor and Professor Jeremy Hodgen (both UCL Institute of Education), found that on average teaching maths in sets does not appear to harm the progress of pupils with lower prior attainment, or socio-economically disadvantaged pupils. These groups made similar progress whether they were taught in mixed-attainment maths classes or in classes that were set by attainment.

The study also found that pupils with higher prior attainment in maths who were taught in mixed-attainment maths classes made less progress than those taught in setted maths classes (equivalent to about two months’ less progress).

As a result, overall, pupils in schools with mixed-attainment maths classes made one month less progress in maths, compared to students in schools where maths classes were set by attainment.

Lesson observations suggested that the content of mixed-attainment classes was closer to what was taught to lower sets than higher sets in schools that grouped pupils by attainment.

The study also found negative effects on self-confidence in maths for students in mixed attainment schools compared to those in schools using setting. These negative effects were small for the student group as a whole, and for students in receipt of free school meals, but moderate for the low prior attaining students.

Based on these findings and existing research, the EEF is recommending that maths teachers in mixed-attainment classes work to stretch high-attaining pupils, and that schools with sets in maths make sure that specialist maths teachers don’t just teach top sets.

Lead author Professor Becky Taylor said:

“This study provides the strongest evidence to date on attainment grouping in England and provides new insights into how mathematics teachers can support low and high attaining pupils whether in sets or mixed attainment groups.”

Professor Becky Francis (Education Endowment Foundation and UCL) said:

“This study is an important step forward in understanding the impact of different ways of grouping students in England. While this is something people have passionate views on, there’s so much we don’t know. Much of the existing evidence is from other contexts and countries. “These results contribute to our understanding of good practice in maths. We hope more research can expand our understanding on this important topic.”

Links

Media contact

Sophie Hunter

T: +44 20 7504 4194

E: sophie.hunter@ucl.ac.uk