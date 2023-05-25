Welsh Government
|Printable version
Higher payment rates announced for farmers creating woodland
The Welsh Government is calling on all farmers in Wales to help tackle the climate emergency by planting trees as higher payment rates for woodland creation are confirmed today (Thursday, May 25).
Climate Change Minister Julie James and Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths confirmed payment rates will be uplifted to pay 100% of 2023’s actual costs as part of Wales’ drive to plant 86 million trees by the end of the decade to combat the climate emergency.
Climate Change Minister Julie James said:
We are in a climate emergency and trees are our lifeline, by planting trees it removes greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere through carbon storage.
Earlier this year, we spoke to the farming and forestry sectors to better understand potential blockers to woodland creation.
Payment rates were an issue; we listened and are very pleased to confirm a substantial uplift today - we will now keep the rates under review, particularly while inflation remains high.
Lesley Griffiths, Minister for North Wales and Rural Affairs, added:
We want to work with farmers on the principle of ‘the right tree in the right place’.
Planting trees can also become an asset over time – such as by providing shelter for livestock or income from the timber.
Funding is available now and the higher rates should make it a more attractive proposition to farmers.
We would encourage farmers throughout Wales to take advantage of the support now both in terms of funding and guidance, so we can all play our part in tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and help secure the sustainable future for the industry.
You can read more and find out how to apply here: Forestry grants | GOV.WALES
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/higher-payment-rates-announced-farmers-creating-woodland
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New scheme to improve GP services for veterans25/05/2023 15:05:00
A new scheme has been launched to enable GPs in Wales to register to become ‘veteran-friendly’ practices and provide specialist care for current and former military personnel.
Free holiday food provision for eligible learners this may half term25/05/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has also confirmed that eligible Further Education students in college and six form will also receive free meal provision during the May break, with an estimated 4000 learners set to benefit.
UK first: “Uniquely Welsh way of working” passed into law, giving employers and employees a voice in the way Wales is run25/05/2023 11:10:00
Wales’ successful social partnership approach, bringing workers, businesses and public services together has become law – as the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act gained Royal Assent.
New legislation puts fundamental freedoms at risk – Counsel General24/05/2023 12:25:00
The Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser has warned the Senedd the UK Government’s Public Order Act puts historic freedoms around peaceful protest at risk.
Sêr Cymru IV: Economy Minister announces £10 million to support scientific research in Wales22/05/2023 14:05:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced a new funding round worth £10 million over two years (2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025) for the internationally recognised Sêr Cymru programme to help build a “strong and dynamic” scientific research base in Wales.
Older People’s Champions helping to create an Age Friendly Wales22/05/2023 11:05:00
Every local authority in Wales now has an Older People’s Champion to help deliver the Welsh Government’s ambition to create an Age Friendly Wales, the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
£4m funding boost for further education mental health and wellbeing support19/05/2023 16:25:00
All further education colleges are to benefit from a share of £4m funding for mental health and wellbeing support, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has announced at a visit to Coleg Cambria during Mental Health Awareness Week.
New plan for a more resilient retail sector puts people and town centres first19/05/2023 13:25:00
Building a more resilient retail sector that delivers for communities, business and workers is at the heart of a new retail sector action plan being launched today by the Welsh Government and the Wales Retail Forum.